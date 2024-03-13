Ice Spice responds to fashion critics on social media over Vanity Fair after-party gown

After an onslaught of social media trolls, Ice Spice addressed the haters head-on.

On Monday, the “Princess Diana” singer received criticism on X for the sheer black mesh and lace gown she wore over a matching black panty and bra set to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Several commenters on X, formerly Twitter, complained that, from her hair to the silhouette of her dress, she has yet to exhibit much variation in her style and aesthetic.

“I wish her stylist would try harder… same lace bodysuit back to back,” one user wrote.

Ice Spice gave a sharp retort to the naysayer in a post of her own. She wrote, “Let’s see u b—–s in custom dolce.”

The Bronx rapper took some time to cool off and then came back online.

“Srry 4 bein a meanie i was only tryna hurt ur feelings bc u hurt mine,” she posted.

Ice Spice (born Isis Naija Gaston) isn’t the first person to have to address commentary around a sheer look after the annual Vanity Fair after-party. Her run-in with critics online parallels the situation when Ciara Wilson made headlines for a barely there black look of her own.

At the 2023 Vanity Fair after-party, Wilson arrived wearing a sheer black halter dress that featured a crystal crosshatch design over a black thong.

The “naked” look garnered much praise and criticism, with many critics complaining it was too revealing for the wife and mother of four. Those who defended the look noted that the “How We Roll” singer’s husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was unfazed and supportive as he was photographed posing next to his wife on the red carpet.

In a TikTok addressing the controversy, Wilson wrapped herself in an oversized bedsheet, donned a pair of black sunglasses, and declared that’s how she would show up at the next year’s party.

While the “Low Key” singer didn’t wear an oversized bedsheet, she did wear another sheer look. This year, Wilson arrived in a sheer ruched nude-color gown.

“Night was had,” she captioned a post on Instagram of her look for the evening.

As it was last year, sheer gowns of a wide variety are an enduring red-carpet trend.

