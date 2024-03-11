Red Carpet Recap: The 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party was the Academy Awards’ stylish sequel

After the last statuette is handed out at the Academy Awards, it’s time to party — and for the evening’s winners and disappointed nominees alike, the most coveted invite in town is the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Returning on Sunday night to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., hosted by the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Radhika Jones, the event’s red carpet once again drew well-known names from across the worlds of entertainment, fashion, politics, sports and more. Serving as a stylish sequel to the Oscars, fashion lovers were treated to a second, more robust round of red-carpet looks in one star-studded evening.

Danai Gurira attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Among Sunday night’s stunning transformations was Gabrielle Union, who gave her silvery Oscars ensemble a sexier second act in a slinky, sheer, silver-beaded halter-necked gown. Similarly, Ryan Michelle Bathe switched from an ethereal, white goddess-like gown into a fiery red, skin-baring one-shouldered dress alongside her husband, Best Supporting Actor nominee Sterling K. Brown. And Best Supporting Actress winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph traded the pale blue sequinned gown and voluminous cape worn to the ceremony for a sparkling strapless black column dress, coordinated with sheer, opera-length gloves and a dramatic black lip.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The afterparty also brought a fresh yet familiar crop of faces to this year’s festivities; Danai Gurira (above) channeled old Hollywood glamour in a chic, deep coral gown reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic look in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (a reference coincidentally also made earlier in the evening during Ryan Gosling’s show-stopping performance of “I’m Just Ken”). Vanity Fair Oscar Party regulars John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and Ciara and Russell Wilson also glamorously reemerged, as did a power couple of another sort, Chloe and Halle Bailey. Trends on the red carpet included sexy sheer looks — as seen on Randolph, Union, Victoria Monét, Ice Spice, and Lizzo, who also debuted a new, jaw-grazing bob. Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland and Russell and Nina Westbrook put contemporary twists on the classic pairing of black and white, while heavy metals continued their reign over awards season, as seen on talents including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Erika Alexander, Aurora James, Usher and Ncuti Gatwa, the latter of whom wore a custom silver breastplate.

Who else helped make the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party the ultimate afterparty? Check out theGrio’s red carpet gallery below to see Black Hollywood’s best, worst and most daring looks.

Halle Bailey, Damson Idris, Chloe Bailey, Jay Ellis, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Odell Beckham Jr., Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts, Issa Rae Aurora James, Antwaun Sargent, Gabrielle Union, Colman Domingo Ivy-Victoria Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface, Tiffany Haddish, Usher Bethann Hardison, Stephen Galloway, Russell Westbrook and Nina Westbrook Tanisha Harper, Danai Gurira, Giveon, Ziwe Fumudoh Kelly Rowland, Adwoa Aboah, Uzo Aduba, Lenny Kravitz Serena Williams, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Joan Smalls Michelle Buteau, Franklin Leonard, Rashida Jones, A.V. Rockwell Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Nnamdi Asomugha Kerry Washington, Donald Glover, Jeremy O. Harris, Quinta Brunson Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos, Shonda Rhimes, Jodie Turner-Smith Yara Shahidi, Ice Spice, Laverne Cox, Karamo Brown Anderson .Paak, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cynthia Erivo, Lizzo Regé-Jean Page, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Aldis Hodge Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Victoria Monét, Ncuti Gatwa, Shameik Moore Jon Batiste, Anitta, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown, P.J. Tucker Cardi B, David Oyelowo, Alton Mason, Laura Harrier Anok Yai, Honor Titus and Gia Coppola, Saweetie, Lena Waithe Lupita Nyong'o, Flavor Flav, Marlen Davis and Anthony Davis, Danielle Brooks Daymond John, Busta Rhymes, Alexandra Shipp, Tina Knowles Russell Wilson and Ciara, Jacqueline Stewart, Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste Cord Jefferson, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Adut Akech, Dominique Fishback Melina Matsoukas, Precious Lee, Jessica Williams, Da'Vine Joy Randolph Kris Bowers and Briana Henry, Mamoudou Athie, Jalen Hurts and Rich Paul Jeremy Pope, Erika Alexander, RIOT, Coco Jones Jerry Lorenzo, Maximilian Davis, Busta Rhymes, Flavor Flav Daymond John, Halle Bailey (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Daymond John Daymond John attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) Halle Bailey Halle Bailey attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

