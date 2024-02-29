‘Yours, Mine, Ours’: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share everything in new Fenty Skin campaign

While most women love stealing their partner’s hoodies or jackets, Rihanna loves stealing A$AP Rocky’s lip balm, among other things. This week, the lovers and parents of two starred in a sultry black-and-white campaign to promote their first beauty product collaboration, the Fenty Skin Lux Balm.

In the short film-styled campaign titled “Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours,” Rihanna plays a “classy dame” who shows her affection by stealing her lover A$AP Rocky’s heart and items. Staying true to the old Hollywood theme, the video features a third-person narrator.

“Although the female’s choices are endless, she borrows from her camouflage,” the voiceover explains as Rihanna steals one of A$AP Rocky’s blazers. “The more savage of the species, the females are known to hoard from the unsuspecting male.”

In addition to being a “Blazer Bandit,” the Fenty mogul is shown hoarding all of the covers in bed with her beau and stealing his tube of Fenty Skin’s unisex lip balm. Lux Balm, which hit shelves in January, is the couple’s first collaborative project – besides their two children – in over a decade.

“Introducing new Lux Balm, Fenty Skin 4her, 4him, 4all,” the rapper said in a press release, per People magazine.

“We created the baddest lip balm out there! [This] is the ultimate effortless lip savior – it glides on like butter and delivers instant hydration,” Rihanna added. “My lips are looking and feeling better than ever, and the packaging is so sleek it fits in any purse or pocket.”

Just as fans were eager to see the couple work on creative projects together, both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were game to partner professionally.

“We got two bomb-ass little boys at home. I don’t think any collaboration is going to top that, but I do believe that anything me or Rocky collaborate on is going to be fire,” Rihanna said in a 2023 interview, as previously reported by theGrio. The quote was also used to promote the new campaign.

While the father of two is excited about his new collab with his longtime love, their work together creating a family and raising their sons RZA and Riot Rose remains his pride and joy.

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” he said. “I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that.”

