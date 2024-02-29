‘Yours, Mine, Ours’: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share everything in new Fenty Skin campaign

Promoting Fenty Skin’s new Lux Balm, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky star in an old-Hollywood-inspired short film.

Feb 29, 2024
Rihanna A$AP Rocky Fenty beauty, Rihanna A$AP Rocky lip balm, Rihanna A$AP Rocky Fenty Skin Lux Balm, Rihanna A$AP Rocky Lux Balm, Rihanna A$AP Rocky collaboration, rihanna lux balm video, A$AP Rocky lip balm, rihanna asap rocky collab theGrio.com
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna star in "Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours" (Screenshot Fenty Beauty by Rihanna/YouTube)

While most women love stealing their partner’s hoodies or jackets, Rihanna loves stealing A$AP Rocky’s lip balm, among other things. This week, the lovers and parents of two starred in a sultry black-and-white campaign to promote their first beauty product collaboration, the Fenty Skin Lux Balm. 

In the short film-styled campaign titled “Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours,” Rihanna plays a “classy dame” who shows her affection by stealing her lover A$AP Rocky’s heart and items. Staying true to the old Hollywood theme, the video features a third-person narrator. 

“Although the female’s choices are endless, she borrows from her camouflage,” the voiceover explains as Rihanna steals one of A$AP Rocky’s blazers. “The more savage of the species, the females are known to hoard from the unsuspecting male.” 

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

‘Yours, Mine, Ours’: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share everything in new Fenty Skin campaign

Lifestyle

Black in Style: Pharrell leverages Tyler, the Creator’s whimsy for Louis Vuitton

Lifestyle

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s long-awaited collaboration

Lifestyle

Rihanna gives an update on life as a boy mom and her new era

Lifestyle

Black in Style: Damson Idris’ fashionable post-breakup formula

Lifestyle

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s best collaboration? Their children

Entertainment

Rihanna breaks Guinness World Record with Super Bowl performance

Lifestyle

Rihanna’s red Super Bowl jumpsuit went to retail for $2,900 — and sold out in 24 hours

In addition to being a “Blazer Bandit,” the Fenty mogul is shown hoarding all of the covers in bed with her beau and stealing his tube of Fenty Skin’s unisex lip balm. Lux Balm, which hit shelves in January, is the couple’s first collaborative project – besides their two children – in over a decade. 

“Introducing new Lux Balm, Fenty Skin 4her, 4him, 4all,” the rapper said in a press release, per People magazine. 

“We created the baddest lip balm out there! [This] is the ultimate effortless lip savior – it glides on like butter and delivers instant hydration,” Rihanna added. “My lips are looking and feeling better than ever, and the packaging is so sleek it fits in any purse or pocket.”

Just as fans were eager to see the couple work on creative projects together, both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were game to partner professionally. 

“We got two bomb-ass little boys at home. I don’t think any collaboration is going to top that, but I do believe that anything me or Rocky collaborate on is going to be fire,” Rihanna said in a 2023 interview, as previously reported by theGrio. The quote was also used to promote the new campaign. 

While the father of two is excited about his new collab with his longtime love, their work together creating a family and raising their sons RZA and Riot Rose remains his pride and joy. 

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” he said. “I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that.” 

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE