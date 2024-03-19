‘Bachelor’s’ Rachel Nance says show increased her confidence — in spite of racist messages from show fans

Rachel Nance is no longer a “The Bachelor” contestant, and she used her exit to address the racism she encountered from viewers during her time on the show.

According to People, the Season 28 bachelor, Joey Graziadei, eliminated Nance, 26, after a night spent together in the Fantasy Suite during Monday’s episode. After elimination, Nance joined host Jesse Palmer in the “Women Tell All” portion of the show, where she tearfully opened up about the hate she experienced online throughout the season.

“I was nervous to talk about it because I know some people feel uncomfortable when they hear that racism is still going on in 2024,” Nance told People. “But I think people need to sit in feeling uncomfortable because how do you think I feel getting those messages?”

Former “The Batchelor” contestant Rachel Nance (right) chats with host Jesse Palmer after getting eliminated from the show on Monday, March 18, 2024. (Photo by John Fleenor/Disney)

While she described receiving the hateful messages as “very triggering,” Nance said she wanted to raise awareness and help other individuals who could be in similar circumstances.

“And I wish I didn’t cry as much,” she added, “but I think you could really feel how much it affected me by sharing that.”

Nance called it disheartening to witness hate after seeing such a beautiful introduction, but she also expressed hope that people will improve going forward and be considerate and mindful of their words.

She also learned another important lesson: Confidence. The ICU nurse admitted that before appearing on “The Bachelor,” she lacked self-confidence and dated out of fear of being alone. However, Graziadei helped her realize the importance of not settling.

For Nance — who wanted her family to enjoy her “Bachelor” journey — it bothered her that they also had to see the hurtful messages she received.

Viewers met the Filipino and African-American family when the former show contestant and Graziadei went on a hometown date in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Regardless of how it ended, Nance feels “blessed to represent people who look like me,” according to People.

“Growing up as a mixed girl in Hawaii, there wasn’t many people who looked like me on TV,” said Nance. “I’m very honored that moving forward, girls can say, ‘Hey, if Rachel can do that, I can do that. If Rachel can speak her truth, I can speak her truth.’ Being in an interracial couple, there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s totally beautiful, and I don’t see why it should be an issue. And hopefully moving forward, girls who look like me can get that recognition, representation more.”

