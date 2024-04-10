‘I let God lead and just let go’: Rihanna reveals details of her romance with A$AP Rocky and what’s to come

When it comes to building her family, Rihanna sits back and lets God take the reins. Starring on the cover of Interview magazine’s latest issue, the Fenty mogul says she’s open to having more children.

“[I’ll have] as many as God wants me to have,” the mother of two told Interview magazine when asked about her desire to have more children. “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

In May 2022, Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first son, RZA, who will be 2 on May 13. Soon after, the couple’s family expanded with the birth of their second son, Riot Rose, now 8 months old, in August 2023. Though the award-winning singer once imagined being a “girl mom,” she has fully embraced life as the mother of sons, as previously reported by theGrio.

“They’re the best, having a house full of boys […] I love it,” she said.

Even when she’s not physically with her boys, Rihanna carries a piece of her little ones with her. In a YSL mini duffle bag, which the stylish star once used as a diaper bag, she keeps one of Riot’s burping cloths and a pacifier of RZA’s alongside her beauty essentials and daily necessities.

“[W]hen I move, I either keep a rag or a pair of socks or a pacifier,” she told the publication. “Something from them.”

However, just as Rihanna is leaving any future children up to God, she says she took a similar approach to her relationship with A$AP Rocky. The couple were first spotted together at the 2012 Video Music Awards (VMAs), where romance rumors began to swirl when A$AP Rocky groped the “Umbrella” singer’s booty mid-performance.

“That was the day that we thought we met. At rehearsal. So it was, like, manager-to-manager, client-to-client,” she said, explaining that the two barely knew each other at the time. “So when he grabbed my ass that night … my team was worried that I wanted to have his head on a f**king mantle. But I was like, ‘Ah, nah.’ That’s why everybody was like, ‘Oh my God, she likes him.’”

Following the viral moment, Rihanna starred as the leading lady in the rapper’s “Fashion Killa” music video, which was shot by Virgil Abloh. While the two played love interests onscreen in 2013, Rihanna says their actual love story didn’t begin until 2019.

“We saw fashion the same. We saw creative the same. We ended up in the same circles a lot,” she said, noting how the two supported each other through the years. “We’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we were capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution.”

Seeing their relationship as “a flower [that is] either going to die or blossom,” Rihanna let time determine its destiny. Months after the couple started dating, the 2020 lockdown occurred, which the Fenty mogul says sped up their relationship, allowing them to get comfortable with each other before starting a family.

“I let God lead and just let go,” she added. “Because in previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it’s not enough. So when someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad.”

Having labeled their children as their best collaboration, A$AP Rocky reportedly does not shy away from his fatherly duties – including stinky diapers.

“I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major…it’s a turn-on,” she said, explaining how parenting intensified her love for the rapper. “It’s just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient loving…and my kids are obsessed with him.”

Embracing the journey of motherhood while continuing to build an empire with Fenty, Rihanna said she never imagined a decade ago that this would be her reality.

“I wouldn’t have had any idea,” she shared. “The only thing that I knew I wanted, or that I could imagine, was motherhood. I didn’t know how it would come, but it is the best part of my journey so far. Everything else was a surprise.”