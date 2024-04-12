‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ star Preston Mitchum gets engaged during romantic getaway

Love wins for Preston Mitchum!

According to People, the “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” star got engaged to Donald Cooley Tuesday during a romantic European getaway — which started in Paris and has extended to Barcelona.

Preston Mitchum speaks on stage during CultureCon NY last October in New York. On Tuesday, the reality star got engaged to Donald Cooley, his partner since 2019. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“We, Preston and Donald, joyfully announce our recent engagement while traveling in Madrid, Spain,” the couple told People.

“In a world where love between Black queer men isn’t always acknowledged or celebrated, we stand proudly together on this beautiful road together,” they added. “Our journey is a testament to the beauty and strength of love in all its forms and a commitment to always love and learn from each other. With hearts full of gratitude, we look forward to writing the next chapter of our lives together.”

Mitchum, 38, and Cooley, 33, began dating in 2019 after meeting on gay dating app Jack’d.

The reality star asked his now-fiancé for his hand in marriage while eating dessert during a 10-course meal at Ramón Freixa Madrid. To capture their special moment, he hired a pair of photographers to pose as diners at the Madrid restaurant.

Mitchum proposed to Cooley with a 1.95-carat “Streamline Three Row Band Ring” from luxury jewelry brand David Yurman, People reported, which features strips of pavé-set Black diamonds and is surrounded by a sterling silver band.

“I loved the cut and color of the ring,” said Mitchum. “Black is classic, and black diamonds made it even better. And Black men deserve that too!”

The couple — both lawyers — currently reside together in Washington, D.C.

“I don’t pretend relationships are easy, they aren’t. But they just shouldn’t feel laborious. They shouldn’t feel suffocating. They should feel free,” said Mitchum, gushing that he and his fiancé are “all of these things and more.”

“Free to be yourself. Free to want to communicate. Free to want to be silent in moments,” he advised. “Free to be honest about what is going well. Free to discuss what may require a bit more effort. Free to define your terms, even when it wouldn’t make sense to others. Free.”