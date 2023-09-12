Love wins as Robin Roberts weds longtime partner Amber Laign in private ceremony

Roberts first revealed on "Good Morning America" in January that she and Laign, a massage therapist she met in July 2005 on a blind date, planned to marry.

Loading the player...

Robin Roberts is officially a married woman.

The “Good Morning America” anchor and her bride, Amber Laign, tied the knot on Sept. 8 after 18 years together. According to People, about 250 guests joined the newlyweds for an intimate reception at Farmington Gardens, a rustic barn venue in Farmington, Connecticut.

Sam Champion, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, Michael Strahan, David Muir, Dr. Jen Ashton, Gio Benitez and Tory Johnson were all present in celebration of their “Good Morning America” co-star, along with tennis icon Billie Jean King and journalist Gayle King.

Robin Roberts (right) and Amber Laign were married Sept. 8 in a private ceremony followed by an intimate reception. Above, the two attend a 2016 Point Foundation gala in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Point Foundation )

“When I asked Amber what she envisioned, the words ‘enchanted garden’ and ‘ethereal’ kept coming up,” planner JoAnn Gregoli told People. “Once she gave me those keywords, then I knew the vision that they were trying to evoke. We used lots of moss, greenery, and organic materials throughout the wedding.”

The couple wed in a private ceremony in their backyard, officiated by their pastor, Robert Jemerson. During the processional, violinist Caroline Campbell performed “Stand by Me” as Roberts’ brother, Lawrence E. Roberts Jr., escorted her down the aisle.

Laign’s brother accompanied her.

Roberts’ sisters were also part of the ceremony, with Sally-Ann Roberts reading a Bible verse and Dorothy Roberts singing “Blessed Assurance.”

The message “Love Wins,” which was plastered throughout the venue, was printed on a 360-degree photo booth floor and edible discs to top drinks. The couple enjoyed a four-tier cake with alternate chocolate and red velvet layers, topped with a silhouette of Roberts, Laign and their dog, Little Man Lucas.

Gregoli said the couple’s first dance was to Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” played by Campbell. Roberts reportedly surprised Laign with a flash mob dance at the party.

“The love that filled that space was palpable,” Gregoli noted, according to People. “It was my honor to help plan and execute their day.”

Roberts first revealed on “Good Morning America” in January that she and Laign, whom she met in July 2005 on a blind date, planned to marry. At the time, she said she was reluctant to share the news, which came after Laign completed radiation therapy following a 2022 breast cancer diagnosis.

“It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill,” Roberts said, “but . . . it is saying yes to that and that next chapter.”

Roberts subsequently posted the clip on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Saying YES to marriage in 2023.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!