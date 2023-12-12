Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome new baby girl, Amora Princess

The Wilson family just got a little bit cuter. This week, Ciara and her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, introduced their third child together to the world via Instagram.

“Amora Princess Wilson. 9lbs 1oz,” Ciara wrote in the post’s caption. “We love you so much!”

As previously reported by theGrio, in August, the singer shared her pregnancy news in a sultry dance video to her song “How We Roll,” featuring Chris Brown. Since then, the star has been dancing through her pregnancy on social media with her firstborn son, 9-year-old Future Zahair, which sources say is typical for her.

“Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,” said an anonymous source, per People magazine. “She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy.”

Just as baby Amora made an in-utero appearance in the “How We Roll” video, her now 3-year-old brother Win guest-starred in Ciara’s “Rooted” music video, which she filmed two days before giving birth. That’s not the only thing the newborn has in common with her siblings; the family’s new addition shares the same middle name as her 6-year-old sister, Sienna Princess, a middle name also shared with Ciara herself.

As parents to four children, Ciara and the Denver Broncos quarterback are fulfilling their dreams of “always [wanting] a lot of kids.” The mother previously told People magazine how her second son Win, then the youngest of the bunch, was “leading the charge” with his extroverted siblings.

“They say the third baby kind of moves or learns the quickest because they’re trying to keep up with their siblings, and he’s on it,” Ciara explained. “[…] ​​These kids are funny. Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously, the older they get, the more they think they know.”

Only time will tell if baby Amora will be the new leader in the household.

