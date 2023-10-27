Russell Wilson shows wife Ciara all the love on her 38th birthday by renting out a Waffle House

"Waffle & a Date … You know my heart Baby! I love you so much @DangeRussWilson!" Ciara wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

Loading the player...

A happy Russell Wilson did more than send a super-sweet Instagram note to his wife, Ciara, on her 38th birthday. The Denver Broncos quarterback rented out an entire Waffle House in the Mile-High City for friends and family.

“Waffle & a Date … You know my heart Baby! I love you so much @DangeRussWilson!” Ciara wrote in an Instagram post Thursday, People reported. It contained video of the two arriving at Waffle House, its menu, food items and loving dialogue between the two.

Russell Wilson treated his wife, Ciara, to a Waffle House birthday by renting out an entire restaurant for family and friends. Above, the couple pucker up in March 2022 while attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

In the footage, they sit together as a mound of donuts lit with colorful candles gets brought to a joyful Ciara and people sing “Happy Birthday” to her.

“Oh my God, babe,” she says outside later, People reports. “This is like, this is like next level.”

Earlier Wednesday, before the Waffle House rental, Wilson expressed his love for his wife on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my Queen, @ciara ❤️,” Wilson wrote as a montage of photos of the contented couple and their children played. “You truly are Heaven sent, the perfect mother to our children, and God’s blessing to me as we get to do life together as Husband & Wife.”

The words “Happy Birthday, My Love” were superimposed over two photos as they rotated.

The pictures show the pair with their youngsters Future Zahir, 9, Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3. Ciara is expecting the couple’s third child together; Future Zahir is the son of Ciara and rapper Future, her former fiancé.

The remainder of his post reads: “We are all truly BLESSED!! I’m so grateful that God put you into my life, and we’ve been able to create an amazing (growing) family. God has so much in store for you this year of life, and I can’t wait to see how much good will come from your presence and joy!!! I Thank Jesus for you every day! I Love You Mrs. Wilson.”

Ciara, the “Level Up” singer, responded, writing, “I’m so grateful for you and the beautiful family God has blessed us with! I love you sooooo much baby!” Three red hearts followed her comment.

Ciara has been known to wear a football jersey with her husband’s No. 3, as he plays quarterback for the Broncos.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!