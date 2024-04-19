50 Cent expands his media empire with the launch of G-Unit Studios in Louisiana 

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson plans to bring new opportunities for storytelling and entertainment to Shreveport, Louisiana, with the establishment of his new production company.

“Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation,” the rapper told Billboard. “We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity.”

On Thursday, 50 Cent unveiled G-Unit Studios, which is an extension of his primary G-Unit Film & Television production company, during a press conference in the city. The artist and entrepreneur aims to create more jobs and boost the area’s economic growth with his latest business endeavor.

“…This city’s rich culture and talent provides the perfect backdrop for this endeavor,” said Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “We are eager to collaborate with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring captivating movies and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish.”

50 Cent has produced several shows and other content through G-Unit Film & Television since its inception in 2003. His production company has collaborated with different platforms and networks, including STARZ. His most popular series on the network include “Power,” “Ghost,” “Raising Kanan,” “Force” and “BMF.”

The focused entrepreneur said he plans to continue his mission of bringing untold stories to the forefront via his establishment of G-Unit Studios.

“From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment,” he said, calling it “a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told.”