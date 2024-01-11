50 Cent aims to eliminate distractions in 2024 by declaring abstinence

In honor of the new year and new projects, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson commits to 365 days without sex.

Jan 11, 2024
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

While some are committed to giving up bad habits, this year, 50 Cent is giving up sex. The rapper, formally known as Curtis Jackson, took to Instagram this week to share one of his 2024 resolutions. 

“My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted. I’m practicing abstinence,” Jackson captioned the post, tagging a couple of his liquor brands. “I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.” 

Alongside the announcement, 50 Cent posted a series of photos in which he’s seen dressed in a grey suit, smoking a cigar and sipping a drink. Although the rapper namechecked his brands Le Chemin du Roi and Branson Cognac, fans assumed the new idea that Jackson referred to in the post stemmed from a comment he made at the end of last year. 

Following the fourth sexual assault accusation against Sean “Diddy” Combs, 50 Cent announced that his production company, G-Unit Film & Television, would be releasing a documentary surrounding the allegations. 

“G-Unit Film & Television proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape,” 50 Cent shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). Attached to the tweet was a video of former Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry alleging that Diddy and his crew would host sex-fueled parties in which special drugged champagne bottles were provided specifically to the unwitting women in attendance. 

Variety confirmed the production company’s plans for the documentary with a G-Unit Film & Television representative who said: “The untitled ‘Diddy’ documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson serving as Executive Producer; proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”

The documentary will join the G-Unit Film & Television’s portfolio of shows, including the “Power Book” series and “BMF.” However, given the rapper’s extensive list of business ventures, only time will confirm what big project caused him to commit to a year of abstinence. 

