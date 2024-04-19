Rihanna shares music updates on what to expect from upcoming album

Rihanna teased that fans can expect hitmaking records from her forthcoming and highly anticipated album.

Rihanna attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on Nov. 8, 2022 in Simi Valley, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

In a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, the chart-topping artist provided updates on ideas for new music that she said sounds “so good.”

“I already got stuff that I feel like I can make hits out of,” Rihanna said Wednesday during the launch of her latest Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneaker. “… Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who is going to use what because it’s so good.”

The beauty mogul doesn’t know when the next album will drop. In April, she said ideas for the visuals out-numbered ideas for the songs.

“It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now,” she told Interview magazine. “I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals.”

She remains confident that her creativity will inspire her to continue writing new music.

“I don’t have the songs for them yet,” she said. “But maybe that’s the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.”

In the meantime, fans can expect more shoe designs from the entrepreneur with her partnership with Puma. She also revealed in December that future plans include launching a kid’s clothing line.

