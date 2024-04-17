Jeezy files for primary custody of his daughter in divorce from Jeannie Mai

Rapper Jeezy is requesting primary custody of his 2-year-old daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins. According to People magazine, the rapper, born Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed the request on April 10, claiming he “does not know where the minor child actually lives, or what or who is caring for the minor child while [his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai] is working.”

When Jeezy and Mai initially began their divorce proceedings, the two reportedly agreed on a co-parenting arrangement in which the rapper would move into the basement of their shared home and follow a parenting schedule. However, since that time, Jeezy claims Mai has moved out and withheld his time with their daughter for almost two months.

After reportedly only being able “to exercise parenting time with the minor child overnight” on April 8, Jeezy claims his daughter “was lethargic, appeared to be exhausted, and seemed to be underweight.”

Stating his belief that the 2-year-old “would have more stability” if he “had primary physical custody,” this is not the first time the rapper has requested custody hearings amid his divorce. In December 2023, Jeezy requested that a judge set clearly defined temporary physical custody agreements between himself and Mai, per People magazine.

At the time, the parents “agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023,” which has since become “increasingly less feasible,” according to Jeezy. Referring to Mai as a “gatekeeper,” the rapper claimed his estranged wife is “causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development” of his relationship with his daughter.

As previously reported by theGrio, Mai refuted her estranged husband’s claims of gatekeeping and reaffirmed the importance of Monaco’s safety.

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers, is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being,” her attorneys wrote in a filing.

Though Mai listed her mother and brother as Monaco’s primary caregivers, Jeezy alleges that “The Real” co-host’s work and travel schedule are not suitable for raising a toddler.

“The lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child (Monaco),” his previous claim read, “and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody.”

Despite of their disagreements over Monaco’s care, Jeezy previously stated he “does not believe that [Mai] is acting maliciously or with specific intent to harm” when it comes to custody issues.

People magazine reports the couple’s hearing for primary custody is scheduled for May 2.