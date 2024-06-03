Diddy’s oldest daughter celebrates her high school graduation

Diddy’s daughter Chance Chapman is officially a high school graduate.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the 18-year-old shared shots from her big day, including a solo shot of her posing in a navy blue cap and gown holding her diploma, another of her posing with her mother, Sarah Chapman, and more photos with siblings and friends.

“This is just the beginning,” she captioned the post.

Sarah Chapman shared a touching tribute to her daughter on Instagram, including more intimate shots of Chance from her big day. In the caption, she wrote, “You are my joy! Congratulations, Chance! Your independence, hard work, being a go-getter, never following the crowd, and ability to stand alone make me so proud.”

She added, “Your quiet confidence and empathy to feel things so deeply makes you…YOU! Never lose that.”

She continued with praise for her daughter for being “humble, strong, intelligent, and kind.” Confirming Chance’s college choice, she wrote, “NYU-let’s goooo💜🤍💜.”

In December, Chance posted a video update on her Instagram Stories announcing her acceptance into NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts as a member of the class of 2028.

The aspiring actor included photos of herself posing at the New York City-based university and wrote: “NYU! Dreams do come true!! 💜💜”

“Acting has helped me evolve more as a person, and it’s helped me step out of my comfort zone,” she told the outlet.

She also noted how, growing up, she and her siblings gained a lot of exposure to the entertainment industry through their father, the music mogul who’s presently embroiled in controversy over assault and misconduct allegations.

“Growing up, we’ve always been around different artists and in the studio with our dad,” she explained. “Even though we don’t want to pursue music right now, just seeing his work ethic and persistence has definitely been a big contributor to the drive we have to pursue our dreams.”

Chance is the oldest of Diddy’s four daughters. Diddy’s other daughters are Love Sean (13 months, shared with Dana Tran, and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, (17 this month). His sons are King, 25, Justin Dior, 29, and 32-year-old Quincy Brown.