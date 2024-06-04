Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good make their first public appearance since his sentencing

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were all smiles as they attended the NAACP Theatre Awards. In his first public appearance since his April sentencing, Majors stepped onto the event’s red carpet with Good by his side.

At his trial late last year for a domestic incident with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault. As previously reported by theGrio, the “Creed III” star was sentenced in April to probation instead of jail time and is required to complete a court-ordered 52-week batterer’s intervention program.

“I was absolutely shocked and afraid,” Majors said, recounting his reaction to the jury’s verdict. “A lot has happened in my personal life, in my career, and the culture…it’s about responsibility and coming forward and being brave and giving my part of the story.”

Recommended Stories

In addition to public scrutiny, Majors lost a number of professional deals in light of his legal battles. When the assault charges first emerged, the actor, who had played Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” was set to portray the same character in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” However, Marvel Studios and Disney ended their contracts with the actor for all upcoming projects. Similarly, Majors’ conviction also impacted the release of his film “Magazine Dreams,” which was originally supposed to be distributed through Searchlight Pictures, a specialty subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios.

Amid his legal battles, a new relationship emerged in the actor’s life. Just two months after Majors was charged with assault, the ousted Marvel actor was romantically linked to Good, who starred in “Harlem.” Since then, the actress has appeared alongside Majors throughout his trial.

“She’s an angel. She’s held me down like… a Coretta,” Majors told ABC News early this year about Good. “I’m so blessed to have her. You know, the relationship is still fresh, but, you know, I think I found her.”

“I’m in love, I’m transitioning, I’m healing, I’m growing [and] I’m getting excited about what’s next,” Good added, reflecting on their relationship. “Just a lot of things at once. But what I can say is, I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

The couple made their red carpet debut in March at the 7th annual African American Film Critics Association’s (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon, where the two confirmed that they are “in love” and “doing great.”