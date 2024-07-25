Wayne Brady reveals the newest addition to his ‘Family Remix,’ a son

In his new reality show, Wayne Brady reveals how he and his blended family reacted to the unexpected arrival of his young son.

Jul 25, 2024
Wayne Brady, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, Wayne Brady kids, Wayne Brady son, does Wayne Brady have a son?, Wayne Brady reality show, Wayne Brady Val Henry theGrio.com
Wayne Brady attends the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 5 in New Orleans. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Essence)

Wayne Brady is proud to share his life experiences, no matter how unconventional. In his new reality series, “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix,” the multi-hyphenate star gives viewers an inside look into his and his blended family’s personal lives. In the show, which premiered on Wednesday, Brady and his family reflected on the moment in 2022 when they learned Brady’s ex-girlfriend, Tina, was pregnant. 

“I happen to have a 6-month-old son that people don’t know about,” Wayne said during a confessional on the show, explaining how the two dated during the pandemic, per E! News. “When I first found out Tina was pregnant, I was floored. It was not on my bingo card: 51-year-old dad — brand new kid. I didn’t see it coming.”

Brady recalled learning about Tina’s pregnancy after returning from a trip to the Virgin Islands for his grandmother Valerie’s funeral. This partially inspired the co-parents to name their baby boy Val Henry when he arrived months later. Despite his initial shock at the news, Brady was adamant about making the family’s newest addition feel loved. 

“I never want Val to grow up thinking that he should be ashamed or look back and go, ‘Oh, my dad didn’t want me,’ or he was ashamed of me,” Brady explained. “I want him, in his own way, to know that I love him as much as I love [my daughter] Maile, who is of me and that I had a part in creating…So I had to do that work.”

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Wayne Brady reveals the newest addition to his ‘Family Remix,’ a son

Lifestyle

Wayne Brady wishes he would’ve come out as pansexual earlier

Culture Watch

‘The Wiz’ is back on Broadway! Come for the nostalgia, fall for the new

Lifestyle

Wayne Brady makes it plain; pansexuals are not indecisive bisexuals

Lifestyle

Wayne Brady, Law Roach, Colman Domingo and more are among Native Son’s 2023 honorees

LGBTQ+

Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual: ‘I’m still coming together’

Entertainment

Wayne Brady to star in ‘The Wiz’ Broadway revival

Entertainment

Wayne Brady, Jordin Sparks, and more to join ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star is no stranger to co-parenting. He raised Maile Brady with his ex-wife and good friend, Mandie Taketa, and her partner, Jason Fordham. Despite all their experiences as a blended family, Maile said the baby news “came out of left field in a lot of ways” and triggered a lot of “mixed feelings.” 

“I learned this phrase: ‘Not my circus, not my monkeys,’ and I was like, ‘All right, cool. Have fun with that. I am 21 now. It’s not my baby,” Maile said, according to People magazine. “This is kind of an opportunity for all of us to grow up and see how that dynamic works as individuals.”

Brady says he’s already noticing changes within his parenting style. 

“I’m super sweet because it’s the little guy…It’s a different type of parenting than when Maile was born because [Mandie and I] were together. … It’s a completely different form of co-parenting,” he said, explaining how he and Tina use technology like FaceTime to co-parent Val. “I’m going to nurture him, and I’m going to let him flower and let him do his thing. He will have boundaries, but he’s never going to grow up feeling like he can’t talk. To this day, I can recall when I know that I’m not supposed to speak. I can feel the tightness right here when I know that I’m supposed to just sit down and be quiet — and I don’t want that for him.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE