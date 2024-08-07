Watch: White House describes Kamala Harris’ role in shaping equity policies

As presidential nominee Kamala Harris hits the campaign trail with her newly announced running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in key battleground states, many Black and brown Americans are looking to learn more about the vice president and her work at the White House.

When asked by theGrio about Harris’ role in shaping equity policy at the White House during Tuesday’s press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the vice president and President Joe Biden have been “critical partners.”



“You think about the CHIPS and Science Act, the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, the PACT Act, all of these important, critical legislation — the American Rescue Plan, Inflation Reduction Act … those are legislation that she was very involved in,” said Jean-Pierre. “And at the center of those historical pieces of legislation, you had equity. Equity was always at the center of that, making sure no community is left behind.”



The Biden spokesperson said Harris has “been at the table” and has been “giving voice to these critical decisions that they both made together.”

“They recognize that advancing equity is a generational commitment that requires sustained federal leadership,” she added. “And so, this is something that we are going to continue to do.”

As theGrio previously reported, Harris has led some of the Biden-Harris administration’s equity programs, including investments in Black businesses and closing housing disparities for Black and brown Americans. The vice president notably embarked on an “economic opportunity” tour earlier this year to directly engage Black men about the administration’s economic policies.

Recommended Stories