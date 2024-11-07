Barack and Michelle Obama make sense of Kamala Harris’ loss to Trump

"Living in a democracy is about recognizing that each point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power," said the former president and first lady in a joint statement.

Gerren Keith Gaynor
Nov 7, 2024
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, theGrio.com
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 31: Former first Lady Michelle and former president Barack Obama listen to speakers at the inaugural Obama Foundation Summit on October 31, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama broke their silence Wednesday evening after their friend Kamala Harris was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

“This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues,” said Obama in a joint statement with his wife, Michelle Obama. 

The political powerhouse couple, who both vigorously campaigned against Trump in the final weeks of the election cycle, added, “But living in a democracy is about recognizing that each point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power.”

In an act of civility, America’s first Black president and first lady congratulated President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, much like the Obamas welcomed Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House when he was elected in 2016.

Despite the loss for the Democrats, the Obamas said they “could not be prouder” of Vice President Harris and running mate Governor Tim Walz, who they called “two extraordinary servants” to “ran a remarkable campaign.”

“We will always be grateful to the staff and volunteers who pour their heart and soul into electing public servants they truly believed in,” they continued. 

Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, theGrio.com
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, campaigns with former President Barack Obama at the James R Hallford Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Clarkston, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Obamas were incredibly vocal throughout the campaign trail, stumping for Harris and Walz. The historically politically reticent couple was especially critical of Trump’s character, warning voters about his embrace of racist ideologies, penchant for authoritarianism, and economic policies that would benefit himself and his wealthy allies. 

However, voters decisively selected Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States. Trump not only exceeded the needed 270 electoral votes to clinch the White House but could also win the popular vote after all votes are fully counted nationwide.

Former President Obama sought to provide a global context to Harris’ loss, acknowledging the impacts of the 2020 pandemic, which included “price hikes” and a “rapid change” in citizens feeling as if they are “treading water” economically “no matter how hard they work.”

“Those conditions have created headwinds for democratic incumbents around the world, and last night showed that America is not immune,” said Obama.

According to a report from Vox, “2024 was the largest year of elections in global history; more people voted this year than ever before. And across the world, voters told the party in power — regardless of their ideology or history — that it was time for a change.”

The Obamas said, “The good news is these problems are solvable.” However, they added that solving them will come down to Americans listening to each other and abiding by “the core constitutional principles and democratic norms that made this country great.”

“In a country as big and diverse as ours, we won’t always see everything. But progress requires us to extend good faith – even people with whom we deeply disagree,” they explained. “That’s how we’ve come this far, and it’s how we’ll keep building a country that is more fair and more, more equal and more free.”

Recommended Stories

News

Dallas performer shot during autograph signing event speaks out: ‘This road to recovery will be extremely hard’

News

Childhood education advocate Barbara Taylor Bowman, mother of Valerie Jarrett, dead at 96

News

Quincy Jones escaped death at least twice in his life

Lifestyle

A little unsolicited advice for Halle Bailey and DDG, who are clearly still trying to navigate co-parenting

Entertainment

Review: Whitney Houston’s incomparable talent is revisited on ‘The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban)’ live album

Entertainment

Review: Denzel Washington’s children explore a haunting family history in August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’

Lifestyle

Halle Bailey’s reaction to seeing her son on Kai Cenat’s livestream sparks discourse about posting children online

Elections

Monique Worrell, 1 of 2 Democratic prosecutors removed by DeSantis in Florida, wins back old job

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Black Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump reclaiming the White House: ‘There is more work to do’

Black Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump reclaiming the White House: ‘There is more work to do’

By TheGrio

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

Black voters want action on housing

Black voters want action on housing

By TheGrio

Taylor Swift’s Past Glowing Comments About Diddy Come Back To Haunt Her

Taylor Swift’s Past Glowing Comments About Diddy Come Back To Haunt Her

By TheMix.net

Denzel Washington, 69, Comes Unglued – Lashes Out At Fans In Heated NYC Exchange

Denzel Washington, 69, Comes Unglued – Lashes Out At Fans In Heated NYC Exchange

By TheMix.net

Her Neighbor’s Blaming Her For Ruining His Life After She Reported Him To The Police And Animal Services For Harming His Dog

Her Neighbor’s Blaming Her For Ruining His Life After She Reported Him To The Police And Animal Services For Harming His Dog

By Chip Chick

Trump’s Victory Could Spell Doom For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Amidst Their Visa Struggle

Trump’s Victory Could Spell Doom For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Amidst Their Visa Struggle

By TheMix.net

Ubisoft Exec Rejects ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Backlash: “Our Commitment To Inclusivity Is Grounded In Historical Authenticity And Respect For Diverse Perspectives, Not Driven By Modern Agendas”

Ubisoft Exec Rejects ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Backlash: “Our Commitment To Inclusivity Is Grounded In Historical Authenticity And Respect For Diverse Perspectives, Not Driven By Modern Agendas”

By Bounding Into Comics

Petition: Demand Accountability for Groomer Who Killed a Client’s Dog

Petition: Demand Accountability for Groomer Who Killed a Client’s Dog

By Rocky Kanaka