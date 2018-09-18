Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis stepped onto the Emmy’s red carpet in Nike gear giving a nod to Colin Kaepernick and making a bold statement of support for the brand after backing his activism in a new ad.

The outspoken 61-year-old actress sashayed across the red carpet in a red and black Nike sweater, black leggings and Nike footwear as a deliberate show of support for “Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police brutality and racial injustice,” she said.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she told Variety on the carpet.

Jenifer Lewis: “I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality” #Emmys https://t.co/DApUrVDBlu pic.twitter.com/xuq0y1vJ5L — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018

Lewis said she wanted to “speak to the millennials today to let them know they are not alone when they speak out.”

Lewis said she wondered: “What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

Nike released a powerful campaign with Colin Kaepernick front and center making a bold statement: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything #JustDoIt.”

The ad was unleashed for the 30th anniversary of Nike’s first Just Do It campaign and Nike also released ads featuring Serena Williams, NFL receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., and one-handed football player Shaquem Griffin, who made the Seattle Seahawks for the upcoming NFL season.

Taking a Stand Over Kneeling

Lewis taking a stand on the red carpet is definitely a smart move—unlike when an episode about kneeling protests on Blackish got shelved.

Black-ish is a show known for tackling tough social issues, but the episode about “Take a Knee” was reportedly shelved indefinitely due to creative differences.

The episode entitled “Please Baby, Please,” was originally slated to air on February 27, but was replaced by a rerun after the show’s producer, Kenya Barris, failed to reach an agreement with ABC executives.