Florida rapper YNW Melly has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to The Box Houston, Wednesday, Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, was arrested in connection with the October 2018 shooting deaths of two men described as the rapper’s close friends.

Miramar police said they believed Demons fatally shot the two men, then with the help of another man, tried to make it look like they had been the victims of a drive-by shooting.

Records show he was booked into Broward’s jail shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and during a brief court appearance Thursday morning, Broward Judge Jackie Powell ordered that Demons remain in jail without bond.

In a post on YNW Melly’s official Instagram, the 19-year-old’s team issued a statement from the rapper stating he was turning himself in.

“I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all,” reads the post. “A couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice.. unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen and we want y’all to remember it’s a ynw Family I love you @ynwsakchaser1 and 2ynwjuvy #freeus.”

The victims, Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, were killed during the early hours of October 26, 2018, then driven in a Jeep Compass around 4:35 a.m. to the emergency room entrance of Memorial Hospital Miramar.

(2/2) Demons shot and killed Williams & Thomas Jr. and that Demons and Henry staged the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting. pic.twitter.com/EukFxD4OEq — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 14, 2019

The Sun Sentinal reports that Demons’ alleged accomplice Cortlen Henry, was the driver of the Jeep. But after he gave a statement about what he characterized as a drive-by, investigators noticed that Henry’s statement didn’t match the evidence they had discovered during their preliminary investigation. As a result, Henry was arrested in Houston last month and was extradited to Broward on Tuesday.

Officials have yet to say what precipitated the shooting or name a motive.