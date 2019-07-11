Freshman Democrat Ilhan Omar might be new on the job, but when it comes to political battles she fights back like an O.G.

According to Newsweek, one of the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress responded to conservative talking head Tucker Carlson for what she believes was a racially charged, verbal attack.

Tuesday, Carlson aired a segment on Fox News where he argued that Rep. Omar (D-MN) is a prime example that immigration is “dangerous.”

“Omar is now at the age of only 36, one of the most powerful women in America,” Carlson began after briefly summarizing the congresswoman’s origin story. “It’s an amazing story, really. Only in this country could it have happened.”

“But she isn’t grateful, not at all,” he continued.

“After everything America has done for Omar and for her family, she hates this country more than ever,” he then noted, before quoting a Washington Post story on Omar pushing back against the idea that America is the “bighearted country that saved her from a brutal war and oblique refugee camp.”

“Omar isn’t disappointed in America. She’s enraged by it,” Carlson declared. “That should worry you, and not just because Omar is a sitting member of Congress. Ilhan Omar is living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country.”

In response to this attack on her character, the Somali-American lawmaker posted a tweet calling the right wing host a “racist fool,” and accusing him of relying on “white supremacist rhetoric.”

“It’s disappointing to see Fox News give a nightly platform to the white supremacist rhetoric that’s coming from the likes of him,” Omar later told reporters.

“I truly believe he is a racist fool who is weeping about the fact that we have an African-born member of Congress, the kind of people that the likes of him think come from sh*thole countries.”

“And the fact that he doesn’t get the opportunity to ban me from this country—and now he gets to call me a ‘congresswoman’—I’m sure this pisses him off,” she asserted. “But he’ll eventually get used to it. And I think that advertisers should not be underwriting this kind of dangerous, hateful rhetoric.”

Rep. Omar didn’t stop there. Now, she’s calling on the advertisers who support Fox News to boycott Carlson and that the network fire the host altogether.