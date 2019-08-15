Biggie Smalls infamously said in his rhymes, “never get high on your own supply,” but Mike Tyson, owner of a 40-acre marijuana ranch and seemingly is doing just that allowing his business is literally going up in smoke.

The former heavyweight champion who owns a “cannabis resort” located in California City, admitted in the latest episode of his HotBoxin podcast that he and his team have been puffing about $40,000 worth of marijuana a month, according to The Bleacher Report.

“What do we smoke a month?” Tyson asked his co-host, Eben Britton. “Is it $40,000 a month? It’s $40, yeah, $40,000 a month.”

“We smoke 10 tons of weed at the ranch a month,” Britton said.

California legalized licensed medical marijuana use years ago, but on Jan. 1, the state also legalized recreational weed, and Tyson became a major player. His resort is a destination for growers and consumers of recreational pot.

Tyson Ranch is also a short drive from Edwards Air Force Base, and according to The Blast, “taking care of men and women who have served in the armed forces is a top priority” for Tyson Holistic, the company that operates the Tyson Ranch resort.

Cannabidiol, which is extracted from marijuana and does not bring the “high” that is associated with tetrahydrocannabinol, has been used by some veterans to treat cases of post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. It is also celebrated by advocates for its therapeutic properties, according to The Washington Post.

Tyson Ranch produces high quality products that contain THC and CBD as well as supporting research on the health benefits of marijuana. The ranch will reportedly be broken down as follows: 20 acres will be used for the cultivation of marijuana by “master growers,” while the property also features facilities to train growers and those interested in the industry. In addition, the ranch offers an “edibles factory,” an amphitheater and areas for “glamping,” according to The Washington Post.