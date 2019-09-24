Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and sports bar entrepreneur Peter Thomas is reportedly wanted by Uncle Sam.

—Meghan Markle connects with teen girls in South Africa: ‘I a woman of color and your sister’—

Thomas reportedly owes the IRS a whopping $237,000 which got his Sports One Bar and Lounge in Charlotte, North Carolina shut down and slapped with a tax lien, TMZ reports.

And Thomas shouldn’t look for any help from ex-wife Cynthia Bailey who has moved on and recently became engaged to sportscaster Mike Hill.

Thomas is stuck in debt and now his bread and butter – the sports bar – is shut down at least for the next 3 to 6 months until his legal team sorts it all out.

Thomas isn’t have the best of luck this year.

As previously reported back in March, Thomas spent the night in jail in Miami on a pending warrant for check fraud for writing a $4,000 check that bounced.

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Season 12 heating up

While Thomas is under fire by the IRS, things are heating up for Bailey on RHOA after it was reported she was spotted getting into a heated argument with her old bff NeNe Leakes.

The former BFFs were spotted by a fan in a restaurant having a conversation that didn’t look too friendly, according to Hollywood Life.

Although the video has no audio, both ladies can be seen sitting across from each other using lots of hands gestures and possibly raising their voices. The cameraman can also be seen in this video, making it very likely this argument will air on this upcoming season on RHOA.

Can everybody just get along and get their coins together?

—Florida cop who arrested 6-year-old girl over school tantrum fired—