Megan Thee Stallion stars in feature film debut, ‘Dicks: The Musical’

The Grammy Award-winning rapper appears in the upcoming musical comedy that also stars Nathan Lane and Bowen Yang of "Saturday Night Live."

Megan Thee Stallion is making her feature film debut. The Grammy Award-winning rapper stars in “Dicks: The Musical,” an upcoming comedy musical from A24, set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the CMT Music Awards on April 2, in Austin, Texas. The entertainer is set to make her feature film debut. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film will open the beloved festival’s Midnight Madness section, before premiering in theaters later in the month. The project, written by the film’s stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, is based on their two-man stage show “F*****g Identical Twins” that ran at Upright Citizens Brigade in 2014.

Described as a “riotously funny and depraved musical,” the film follows the comedians as “self-obsessed businessmen” who discover they are long-lost twins, and plot to bring their divorced parents (Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally) together. The film is directed by Larry Charles (“Borat”).

The trailer wastes no time teasing the rapper’s feature film debut, complete with a catchy and raunchy musical number. It also features “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang who, per The Hollywood Reporter, plays God in the film. Check out the clip below:

While this film marks the rapper’s feature film debut, she has dipped her toe into the acting space for some time now, as theGrio previously reported. The “Savage” singer appeared in “P-Valley” last year as her alter ego, Tina Snow.

She hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2022, where she showed off her comedic chops in various sketches, and also appeared as herself in an episode of the Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

“Dicks: The Musical” will premiere in theaters on Sept. 29.

