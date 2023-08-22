Rihanna, A$AP Rocky have second son: reports

Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy after her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, where she revealed a baby bump.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now proud parents of two, as they reportedly welcomed their second child recently.

The globally renowned singer-entrepreneur gave birth to a son this month, according to several news outlets, including USA Today, TMZ and People. Rihanna and her rapper partner had their first son, RZA, in May 2022.

Rihanna performs on an elevated stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Once again, both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky kept quiet regarding the birth of their child. When RZA was born last May, the two music stars never officially disclosed the occasion. Their first official acknowledgment came when they showed a TikTok video of them with RZA in December.

Rihanna spoke about being a mother for a cover story featuring A$AP Rocky and baby RZA in Vogue magazine this February. The “Diamonds” singer said that being a mom is “legendary” but raising a Black boy is “one of the scariest responsibilities in life.”

A$AP Rocky also talked about being a first-time dad in a December interview with Complex. The “Everyday” rapper called fatherhood “beautiful” and said it makes him more focused.

“I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want,” he shared. “Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man.”

