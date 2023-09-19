Basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo welcomes baby girl with Mariah Riddlesprigger

The two-time league MVP and Riddlesprigger shared their baby news on Instagram in May, writing, "Our dreams becoming reality" with a white heart emoji.

Loading the player...

There’s another star in Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s household!

According to People, the Milwaukee Bucks player and his fiancée, Mariah Riddlesprigger, shared a photo of their third child, daughter Eva Brooke, on Instagram on Sunday.

The photo featured their newborn daughter in her car seat, her face covered in a white heart emoji, with brothers Maverick Shai, 2, and Liam, 3, all smiles as they stood on each side of her with their eyes covered with sunglasses emojis.

NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo (left), Mariah Riddlesprigger (right) and their two boys attend the world premiere of “Rise” at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California in June 2022. The couple shared a picture of their newborn third child, a daughter, over the weekend. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

“Welcome Home Eva Brooke Antetokounmpo, Daddy’s Little Girl and Brothers’ Baby Sister,” they captioned the shot, adding an emoji to represent each child.

The two-time league MVP and Riddlesprigger shared in May that they were expecting their third baby, writing on Instagram, “Our dreams becoming reality” with a white heart emoji.

During an interview with People earlier this month, Riddlesprigger complimented Antetokounmpo on his attentive behavior throughout her pregnancy, saying he had been doing a great job.

“I know my two boys are gonna be extremely excited to meet their little sister and protect her and spend time with her and play with her,” Riddlesprigger said in response to a question about their new addition, People reported, “and you know, grow up with her.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!