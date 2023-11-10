The era of Coco Jones is now

Jones has gone from flying under the radar to being a budding superstar, thanks to her starring role on Peacock's "Bel-Air" and her emergence as a Grammy Award-nominated singer.

Coco Jones can no longer be considered an up-and-comer. She has arrived.

Jones has seamlessly transitioned from a promising newcomer to a veritable sensation in the world of music and entertainment. The crescendo of her remarkable journey came to fruition on Friday with five Grammy Award nominations. The announcement comes just a few weeks shy of her upcoming performance at the second annual “Bryon Allen Presents theGrio Awards” on Nov. 25.

A former Disney child actress with a penchant for independent songwriting and singing, Jones has quietly but resolutely evolved into the kind of artist and performer from whom audiences now anticipate greatness. Her impressive list of accomplishments and significant moments have all played a pivotal role in propelling her into the spotlight.

Coco Jones speaks onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

February marked the return of “Bel-Air,” a compelling reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” now in its second season on Peacock. It was during Season One that Jones graced the screen as Hilary Banks, leaving an indelible mark as an ultra-stylish content creator and a burgeoning culinary enthusiast. However, it was in Season Two that Jones truly flexed her acting prowess, navigating the growing emotional complexities of the show with a deft touch.

Her star-making turn on “Bel-Air” was a transformative experience, granting her access to a vast and diverse audience while simultaneously offering her the perfect platform to reintroduce her musical talents. Prior to her role on “Bel-Air,” Jones diligently built her reputation as an independent singer-songwriter, following her time appearing in various Disney projects, including 2011’s sketch show “So Random!” and the 2012 TV film “Let It Shine.”

The newfound attention garnered by “Bel-Air” catalyzed Jones to release new music. Last November, her Def Jam EP, “What I Didn’t Tell You,” made its long-awaited debut. The project included standout tracks such as “Caliber,” complete with a mesmerizingly Teyana Taylor-directed futuristic video, and “ICU.” The latter track would soon emerge as a breakthrough hit, captivating audiences far and wide.

In January, Jones reissued “What I Didn’t Tell You” as a deluxe edition album, and the momentum of “ICU” continued to swell. With a music video amassing an impressive 39 million views on YouTube and earning its rightful status as Jones’ first gold-certified single, the singer made waves with an unforgettable performance of the song at the 2023 BET Awards in June. A remix of “ICU” featuring Justin Timberlake expanded her reach into the pop music landscape.

Beyond her solo success, Jones became a sought-after collaborator, lending her voice to projects alongside artists like Brent Faiyaz and BJ the Chicago Kid. Her collaboration with the legendary Babyface on “Simple,” featured on his duet album, “Girls Night Out,” shone brightly, mutually benefiting both artists. Jones earned the respect of Babyface’s loyal followers, while he, in turn, garnered recognition from a younger generation of R&B enthusiasts.

In 2023, Jones’ tireless efforts bore fruit as she received the prestigious NAACP Image Award for outstanding new artist and the best new artist accolade at the BET Awards.

In a scene from “Bel-Air,” Coco Jones (right) addresses Olly Sholotan as they portray Hilary Banks and Carlton Banks. (Credit: Peacock)

Looking ahead to February 2024, Jones finds herself in contention for her maiden Grammy Awards, with a remarkable five nominations, including for best new artist, best R&B album for “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe Version),” best traditional R&B performance for “Simple,” and best R&B performance and best R&B song, both for “ICU.”

Before this year is out, Jones will expand her empire after being named MTV’s Global PUSH artist for November, according to Billboard. Via MTV’s initiative to connect fans worldwide with new artists, Jones is now in company with past Global PUSH artists such as Lizzo, SZA, Doja Cat, Chloe x Halle and Jorja Smith. At theGrio Awards, airing on CBS, Jones will perform alongside A-list singers Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Patti LaBelle and Jennifer Hudson.

Whether she secures a Grammy Award or not, Jones has already attained the ultimate prize: A place among the elite in the world of contemporary R&B and soul music. Her journey from the shadows to the spotlight serves as a testament to her undeniable talent and unwavering dedication, cementing her status as a peer of the industry’s most esteemed artists.

Matthew Allen is an entertainment writer of music and culture for theGrio. He is an award-winning music journalist, TV producer and director based in Brooklyn, NY. He’s interviewed the likes of Quincy Jones, Jill Scott, Smokey Robinson and more for publications such as Ebony, Jet, The Root, Village Voice, Wax Poetics, Revive Music, Okayplayer, and Soulhead. His video work can be seen on PBS/All Arts, Brooklyn Free Speech TV and BRIC TV.

