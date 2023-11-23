A look back on the 2022 ‘theGrio Awards’ most spectacular performances

With 2023’s theGrio Awards on the horizon, theGrio recalls the 2022 ceremony, featuring tributes to Patti LaBelle.

The inaugural 2022 “Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards” set the stage ablaze with unforgettable moments that left the audience in awe and inspired. A constellation of luminaries, including Tyler Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Dave Chappelle, and more, were celebrated for their indelible contributions to the rich tapestry of Black art and culture.

Taye Diggs and Sheryl Underwood on stage at theGrio Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Oct. 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by PurplePPL Media)

Resounding speeches and powerful testimonies galvanized 2022’s theGrio Awards, a ceremony presented by Byron Allen, founder/chairman CEO of Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio. But the musical performances stood as the most dazzling stars in the sky. As we eagerly anticipate this year’s theGrio Awards, we find ourselves transported back to the enthralling moments of 2022, brimming with anticipation for the performances that lie ahead.

Musical legends were the centerpiece of the 2022 ceremony. Hudson graced the event, receiving theGrio Trailblazer Icon Award, while Queen Latifah was lauded with theGrio Television Icon Award. And the regal presence of Patti LaBelle set the stage for a series of performances that were nothing short of spectacular.

In a resounding crescendo of acclaim, Patti LaBelle took home theGrio Music Icon Award, a fitting accolade for her remarkable six-decade-long journey through the annals of classic records. Her musical legacy, both as the mesmerizing frontwoman of the groundbreaking trio LaBelle and her illustrious solo career, bears witness to an indomitable spirit that has consistently set the bar in the realm of music. To celebrate this two-time Grammy Award-winning powerhouse, theGrio Awards orchestrated a gathering of Black star power that was nothing short of epic.

Next, a moment that will forever echo through the corridors of musical history, Tyrese Gibson and the incomparable Yolanda Adams graced the stage alongside LaBelle. Their voices intertwined in a soul-stirring rendition of “On My Own,” a chart-topping duet that LaBelle masterfully delivered with Michael McDonald in 1986. The result was a spellbinding performance that left the audience mesmerized.

The night reached its zenith with a grand finale that defied imagination. The stage saw the convergence of legends such as Fantasia Barrino, Hudson, Queen Latifah, and Adams joining forces with LaBelle in a once-in-a-lifetime showstopper. Together, this constellation of stars crafted an electrifying performance of “Superwoman,” a Babyface-penned, Karyn White-recorded Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 classic. The very air seemed to tremble with the sheer power and beauty of their harmonies, marking a performance for the ages.

These amazing performances set the bar high for this year’s theGrio Awards, but viewers and attendees are in store for some more musical magic.

