Best Moments from the 2022 ‘TheGrio Awards’

The first annual theGrio Awards were held in the fall of 2022.

Remember theGrio Awards? Just one year ago, “Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards” descended upon Hollywood, bringing together some of the best and brightest stars for one magical, star-studded, and powerfully Black night. With rousing musical performances and inspirational speeches, the inaugural awards ceremony was a night to remember. Join us as we look back at some of the best moments from last year’s show.

TheGrio Awards Trailblazer Icon Jennifer Hudson, Music Icon Patti LaBelle and Television Icon Queen Latifah perform at theGrio Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Oct. 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Screenshot/theGrio)

Tyler Perry receives the Icon Award

Media mogul Tyler Perry was honored with the Icon Award last year, celebrating all the industry titan has done and shifted in the entertainment industry throughout his trailblazing career. In his acceptance speech, Perry took the time to honor the Black women in his life and in the ballroom, saying, “You can’t talk about my story and try to eliminate the power of Black women standing with me.”

“I wouldn’t be here without my mother and the women in my neighborhood. You know, I wish I could say all the men in the neighborhood were there for me. But it was the Black women who corrected me, who made me strong, told me to stand up straight, who, when I did something wrong, popped me upside the head. You know, they showed me love and encouragement and kindness — my place.”

Watch the moving speech below:

“Superwoman” performance earns a standing ovation

Last year’s ceremony also featured a musical performance for the ages: Music Icon Award recipient Patti LaBelle performed “Superwoman” alongside Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, and Queen Latifah. This “Avengers” lineup of music legends came together for a powerful rendition of the Karyn White hit, bringing the entire ballroom to their feet as they belted the roof off of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Check out the powerful performance below:

Queen Latifah receives the Television Icon Award

In another inspiring moment, Queen Latifah took the stage to receive the Television Icon Award, imploring the audience to consider their legacy and if they are “leaving the door open” to those coming up behind them.

“I pray that God continues to give me the strength to fight the same devilishness that I’ve seen since I was a child,” she said in the speech. “To fight the same wrongs that are still here … to share this. Don’t open that door and let it close behind you! What’s wrong with you? Leave it open. Leave it open.”

Watch the moving moment below:

Dave Chappelle receives the Cultural Icon Award

Comedian Dave Chappelle also took to the stage to receive an award. In his speech, Chappelle gave his love to Byron Allen, founder/chairman/ CEO of Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio. “I remember on Eddie Murphy’s first ‘Tonight Show,’ Johnny Carson asked Eddie Murphy… ‘Who do you want to meet?’ It was Eddie’s first time in L.A., and right off the rip, Eddie said, ‘Byron Allen.’”

“Protect your joy,” he implored the audience. “Remember how joyful it is to do the art or the work that you do … know that you inspire people that you may never meet. Just keep going, no matter what they say, no matter what they throw your way, grow, learn, and share.”

Yolanda Adams and Tyrese perform “On My Own”

Last year’s ceremony was filled with performances for the Music Icon Award recipient and Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle. In one particularly special moment, Grammy Award winner Yolanda Adams and actor and singer Tyrese came together to perform a rendition of LaBelle’s hit “On My Own.”



Watch the performance below:

