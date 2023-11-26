TheGrio Awards, Television Icon: Steve Harvey

The "Family Feud" host and comedian's level of hustle is unmatched, and he has an extensive list of achievements to prove it.

Steve Harvey attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Byron Allen AMG/TheGRIO Awards)

Steve Harvey has worn many hats throughout his career and is likely not slowing down any time soon.

Harvey is recognizable as a comedian, sitcom star, radio personality, bestselling author, game show host, “judge,” entrepreneur, humanitarian, and very recently, fashion icon. Needless to say, Harvey’s success reaches multiple avenues and makes him the kingpin of the entertainment empire he has built from the ground up.

Steve Harvey was honored at theGrio Awards 2023. (Photo by James Anthony)

His undeniable charm and hilarious banter captivate audiences worldwide. The popular game show he hosts, “Family Feud,” is a competition like no other and was renewed for three more seasons. It boasts a multigenerational audience, including Gen Z, whose members reenact the most outlandish moments on TikTok by transforming into Harvey from head to toe, replicating his staple suits and signature mustache.

Harvey began hosting “Family Feud” in 2010 and has made the show thrive while becoming the longest-serving emcee in the show’s history. With him at the helm, the show achieved record-breaking TV ratings and became the first nationally syndicated TV series to have increased ratings for seven consecutive years. Harvey’s hosting duties have earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards, in 2014 and 2017. He also has won three NAACP Image Awards for outstanding variety series or special for “Family Feud,” in 2016, 2020 and 2021. Harvey revived “Celebrity Family Feud” as its new host in 2015. He created memorable laugh-out-loud moments with notable guests such as Anthony Anderson, Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson, Toni Braxton, Alfonso Ribeiro, Amy Schumer, and countless others.

Harvey has a long history of bringing people together with laughter and joy – he has been at it since the mid-1980s.

Before becoming a household name and adored by millions of viewers, he was selling life insurance in his hometown, Cleveland, Ohio.

Telling jokes was his side gig.

After winning amateur night at a local comedy club, Harvey decided to turn stand-up comedy from a side hustle to his main focus. He quit his day job and began his career as a comedian.

“I have done nothing since October 9th, 1985, except write and tell jokes,” Harvey said in a Washington Post interview.

From there, Harvey began booking smaller comedy shows that paid insufficient amounts needed to make a living. The comedian shared that in the early stages of his career, he experienced homelessness and would sleep in his Ford Tempo.

“When you ask God for something and you believe he’s going to give it to you, the thing is, he never tells you when it’s going to happen,” Harvey said. “Because if he gave you the date, you wouldn’t need faith, you’d just need patience, and he requires our faith,” he added. “And I had no Plan B.”

Harvey continued to hustle, and in three years, he saw his career take a turn.

His smaller gigs turned to performing on bigger stages, starting with HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” where his televised acts garnered Harvey greater exposure in the comedy world on and off screen. That experience led to his big break in 1993 with “Showtime at the Apollo,” where he became the show’s host for the following seven years.

Then came his sitcom, “The Steve Harvey Show,” in 1996. The show lasted six seasons, earned 14 NAACP Image Awards and received several award nominations. Celebrities such as Gabrielle Union, Kim Fields, Bow Wow, Boris Kodjoe, Brian McKnight, Meagan Good and other A-list stars made guest appearances.

He entertained on the comedy circuit alongside Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, and the late Bernie Mac on the Kings of Comedy Tour. Harvey went from telling jokes in a club to performing in arenas and coliseums across the country in front of thousands of people. It became the top-earning tour in the late ’90’s and grossed $37 million. The success of the tour led to a Spike Lee production, “The Original Kings of Comedy,” in 2000.

That same year, Harvey’s radio show, “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” arrived and is now on more than 100 stations nationwide and reaches more than six million listeners weekly. The popularity and massive attention it received made it the most listened-to syndicated morning show in America.

Harvey’s status grew exponentially and he began to expand his reach throughout the entertainment industry.

Steve Harvey speaks onstage during 2019 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He tapped into his acting persona and was featured in motion pictures such as “You Got Served,” “Johnson Family Vacation,” “Madea Goes to Jail” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” In 2009, Harvey disrupted the media industry with his widely popular and New York Times No. 1 bestseller, “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man,” a self-help book that provides dating advice to readers. His first book garnered tremendous attention and became the inspiration for the 2012 film “Think Like a Man,” which starred an all-star cast featuring Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, Michael Ealy, Taraji P. Henson, Meagan Good, Gabrielle Union, Terrance J, Jerry Ferrara and other heavy hitters.

In 2015, Harvey added hosting Miss Universe to his portfolio, which catapulted his career, making him internationally known. Two years later, he started hosting “New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey” live in Times Square. Then, in 2021, the announcer traded in his microphone for a gavel in his comedy courtroom series, “Judge Steve Harvey.” Harvey ushers real-life people with genuine conflicts into his courthouse and settles each absurd lawsuit in a hilarious manner, making his stunned reactions the main reason for watching the show.

With an abundance of job titles, it is hard to imagine that the busiest man in Hollywood would add another project under his belt.

Style icon.

Harvey’s signature look, a traditionally styled suit, exemplified the meaning of being well-dressed. In recent years, his fashion sense has evolved in a way that still adapts to his well-known style — just more elevated.

The switch from his oversized apparel to Canadian fitted tuxedos, leather pants and bold patterned ensembles made an already prominent entertainer more viral across the internet. Suddenly, Harvey started trending on social media, with users reposting photos of him wearing items from his revamped closet. Those inspired by Harvey’s high fashion looks showed their appreciation in the form they knew best – making him a meme.

The increased attention is familiar to the businessman, even if it is an outcome of his refreshed wardrobe. Harvey’s reemergence into the world of best dressed has resulted in memorable fashion moments with the help of his wife, Marjorie Harvey, who contacted Elly Karamoh to be his stylist.

Throughout Harvey’s ongoing achievements and immense success, he credits his wife for propelling his career.

“The career that people see today? I can only tell you that it came from the peace she provided,” he told the Washington Post. “It freed my mind up to become the creative that I wanted to be.”

That creative freedom has allowed Harvey to turn possibilities into a reality that, at one point, seemed impossible to imagine. In 2017, the entrepreneur combined his career pursuits under Steve Harvey Global. His company delivers entertaining and motivational content, products and experiences worldwide.

Philanthropy is ingrained in Harvey’s brand. He and his wife launched the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation in 2010 to help underserved communities with a lack of resources. Since the foundation’s inception, the pair created the Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men, Girls Who Rule The World, and several other mentorship programs. Their foundation also provides financial assistance through scholarships and has awarded over $700,000 and counting.

Harvey’s endless accomplishments are a byproduct of his rigorous work ethic cultivated throughout his almost 40-year career. Although his goals may change, Harvey always stays ahead of the game.

While the rest of the world tries to catch up, he is already pushing the culture forward.

