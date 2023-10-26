After denying Jay-Z’s cool, Blue Ivy now asks for her dad’s fashion advice

In a new interview with Gayle King, Jay-Z discusses his evolving relationship with his oldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé can sell out arenas around the world together and apart, but they weren’t always recognized as the global superstars they are by their eldest of three children, 11-year-old Blue Ivy.

Jay-Z, whom many might argue is the epitome of cool, revealed in a multi-part interview with Gayle King for “CBS Mornings” that he was once a source of embarrassment for Blue.

Left to right: Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

“She used to be frontin’ on me a little bit,” he told King when asked if his oldest child thinks he’s cool.

He added, “There was a time where she was like, ‘Daaaaad’,” he teased, doing an impression of Blue covering her face in embarrassment.

Whenever Blue would question her parents’ coolness, Jay-Z would reportedly tell her, “I’m cool. I don’t know what you sayin’; I’m cool! You got cool parents! At your house, your parents [are] cool.”

Some may recall Blue being less than impressed when Jay-Z was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. Thankfully, as she’s entered her preteen years, the mogul said she’s turned a corner on her perception of her father and his “coolness.”

“I catch her,” he said. “I catch her in the corner, you know? Now she asks me, you know, if this is cool; if her sneakers [are cool].”

Blue has not only asked her dad for style advice, she’s even begun to dress like him occasionally. The pair made headlines when they attended the Super Bowl at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona together in February, dressed in similar all-black outfits, including graphic T-shirts and black sunglasses.

During a pregame event, fans were amused by Blue Ivy asking her dad to take her picture. The rapper was seen diligently photographing his daughter, crouching on the ground to hit different angles as Blue posed on the football field.

After the Super Bowl sighting, Blue joined her mother on stage, dancing during multiple summer stops of her “Renaissance World Tour” and often stealing the show during performances of “My Power” and “Black Parade.”

“My beautiful firstborn, I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” Beyoncé captioned an Instagram post celebrating her eldest daughter onstage alongside her. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

In addition to Blue, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, now married for 15 years, also share 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

