Red alert: How to rock the season’s strongest color

It’s not "Barbie pink" or “Peach Fuzz,” but from Black celebrity style to Black-owned brands, red is having a major moment.

Dec 25, 2023
Lori Harvey attends the Ferragamo Spring Summer 2024 fashion show on September 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Ferragamo)

Can we make a little commotion for the color red? The primary hue has been carrying the 2023 fall-winter season in style, with no signs of stopping — and even stop signs are red. 

“Barbie pink” may have ruled much of summer 2023 (for obvious reasons), and “Peach Fuzz” has been named Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge that red has been the real MVP this year. From Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl ‘fit to Balmain’s Fall-Winter ‘23 show to Usher in Paris to Angela Bassett on the red carpet, the color has been everywhere, and fashion forecasters predict it’ll continue trending in the new year. 

Now that “Barbie Girl Summer” has ended and the holiday season is in full swing, the vibrant color has returned to the rotations of many. That said, it’s a bold color that could be intimidating to novices. 

For starters, red has a lot of notorious connotations. Some have been discouraged from wearing red on their nails because it’s seen as trashy or “fast.” Then, there are some who believe red is only for certain skin tones and shades. There are also those still triggered (and rightfully so) by the thought of red trucker hats

The color has been feared and stigmatized over time for the same reason many things are: it’s empowering. Closely associated with blood, heat, passion, fire, and leadership, red is a color many use to summon strength and might. 

However, knowing how to use such a strong color can be challenging. Do you dare go full head-to-toe for a formal look? Spice up the happy hour link-up with a red sweatshirt? Or do you just add a pop of color to a night out with red heels? The answer? All of the above. Red has a ton of potential. Here are 10 ways celebrities have pulled off red this season and the Black-owned and -helmed brands that can help you do the same. 

Mood? Monochromatic 

(Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Last month, actress Angela Bassett arrived at an event in London wearing a head-to-toe red ensemble, complete with a matching red top, trousers and blazer. A monochromatic look like this is versatile enough for semi-formal to casual shindigs, including gatherings like office parties, brunches with friends, and dinners with loved ones.

Classic 6-button jacket

Balmain

$1,617

(Photo credit: Balmain)

Vana shirt and pant

Andrea Iyamah

Shirt currently on sale for $143.50, and pants currently on sale for $178.50

(Photo credit: Andrea Iyamah)

Hot pants

(Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

If a complete head-to-look is too much commitment, but you still want a little drama, try pairing statement pants with a sleek, minimalistic top like actress Dascha Polanco did during a recent appearance. 

Signature straight leg trouser

Nicole Shante

Currently on sale for $169

(Photo credit: Nicole Shante)

True rib skirt

Lita by Ciara

$228

(Photo credit: Lita by Ciara)

Stretch sequin leggings

LaQuan Smith

$825

(Photo credit: LaQuan Smith)

Fierce formalwear 

(Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood)

Victoria Monét must have had the holidays in mind when she arrived at the “Renaissance” film premiere dressed in a head-to-toe red formal look with matching sheer gloves. This dramatic and sultry style is a great option for channeling the spice along with the nice. 

Halle Dress

Courtney Noelle

$775

(Photo credit: Courtney Noelle)

Abba dress

Rendoll

£220

(Photo credit: Rendoll)

May Dress

Autumn Adeigbo

$595

(Photo credit: Autumn Adeigbo)

Fresh and flirty

(Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Red isn’t just for formal functions; for cozy, intimate affairs that call for something casual yet chic, bring the heat with a juicy red, like when Danielle Brooks recently wore a fringed dress in a pattern of several red hues. 

Athena crochet dress

Elexiay

$595

(Photo credit: Elexiay )

Miya knit cardigan dress

Hanifa

$289

(Photo credit: Hanifa)

Off the shoulder midi dress

LaQuan Smith

$995

(Photo credit: LaQuan Smith)

Scarlet streetwear

(Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

When the function is completely casual or even impromptu, a look that pairs streetwear with luxury, as legendary stylist June Ambrose sported recently, is always a crowd-pleaser. 

Sade ordinary love sweatshirt

Melanin apparel

$38 – $46

(Photo credit: Melanin apparel)

Buffalo plaid hoodie

Jolie Noire

$90

(Photo credit: Jolie Noire)

Crimson coats

(Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Ferragamo)

From trenches to teddies to puffer jackets, red is dominating winter outerwear. Lori Harvey demonstrated how to make a statement out of the trend during Fashion Week. 

"Come Thru Boo" faux leather coat

Nichole Lynel

$259

(Photo credit: Nichole Lynel)

Western varsity jacket

Billionaire Boys Club

$570

(Photo credit: Billionaire Boys Club)

Elliot puffer coat

Milano Di Rouge

$275

(Photo credit: Milano Di Rouge)

"Cozy af" teddy coat

Shy Diva

$125

(Photo credit: Shy Diva)

Ruby woo

(Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

During a recent red carpet appearance, Dwyane Wade, ever the menswear icon, sported a bright cherry red suit. Men can channel their own version or find other seasonal staples like flannel at a handful of Black brands specializing in menswear.

Cotton silk velvet dinner jacket

Frère

$3,995

(Photo credit: Frère)

Polo with zip collar

Ferragamo

$590

(Photo credit: Ferragamo)

Muerte flannel shacket

DGK

$95

(Photo credit: DGK)

Red shoe diaries

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Red shoes can amplify a holiday look or be a clever way to work the color into an outfit in any season. Taraji P. Henson sported a pair of ever-so-merry red boots during a recent appearance. 

Hot spots

(Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

When musician Nate Wonder donned a red rose brooch against an all-black look, he exemplified how a red statement accessory can be all you need to elevate a look. 

Matte bamboo hoops

Hoop Mob

$22

(Photo credit: Hoop Mob)

Crown made of cotton

Denim Tears

$60

(Photo credit: Denim Tears)

Medium puff shopping bag

Telfar

$260

(Photo credit: Telfar)

Unisex Foxfire red silicone band watch

SPGBK Watches

$79.99

(Photo credit: SPGBK Watches)

Lijadu Billfold

Brother Vellies

$1,495

(Photo credit: Brother Vellies)

Statement makeup

(Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Like wearing red accessories, adding red to your beauty arsenal is a simple way to rock the shade that still makes a huge impact. Red lipstick and nails are practically Janelle Monaé’s staples, and for good reason; the hue is cool and hot, all at once. 

MatteTrance lipstick

Pat McGrath Labs

$39

(Photo credit: Pat McGrath Labs)

Diana

Mischo

$20

(Photo credit: Mischo)

The MVP's 3-piece Fenty icon lipstick bundle

Fenty Beauty

$51

(Photo credit: Fenty Beauty)

Kissu Miss You

Pear Nova

$13.50

(Photo credit: Pear Nova)

Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands. 

