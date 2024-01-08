Wash yo sheets! Expert advice on how to maintain a healthy bedroom oasis

If you have a rule like “no outside clothes on the bed,” you may be onto something. Beds are normally venues for deep sleep and relaxation, but they can also be the breeding grounds for filth and bacteria. All sorts of unwanted critters including bed bugs, dust mites and moths thrive in these dirty environments.

However, if you carefully and regularly clean your bedding and the surrounding space, it could lead to better sleep and promote healthier skin and hair growth. Sleeping on dirty bedding can lead to skin issues from acne to ringworm rashes and hair loss conditions.

While there are many different ways to clean the home, many agree it needs to be done regularly and with some gusto. TheGrio recently spoke with home cleaning experts not just about the recommended frequency of bed maintenance, but how exactly we should be cleaning this sacred space.

How often should you clean your bedding and mattress?

Founders of bedding companies, and cleaning and lifestyle gurus all agree you should launder your bed linens on a weekly or semiweekly basis (and, yes, this includes washing your pillows). Dr. Shelby Harris, director of sleep health at Sleepopolis, explained why in an interview with Real Simple magazine.

“Regular washing helps eliminate allergens, germs, and irritants, contributing to a healthier sleep environment and overall well-being,” she said. “If you don’t wash your sheets regularly, they can accumulate dirt, skin cells (which dust mites feed off), dust mites and mold. This can cause allergies, asthma as well as skin infections and acne.”

How to clean your bedding

First things first: you will want to check any care labels or tags. After that, some advise pretreating any stains before washing sheets in cold or lukewarm water. The bedding should then be dried on a low-heat setting. The same goes for duvet covers. Comforters and blankets may have specific care instructions, especially if they have ornate designs or patterns, and depending on the bulk may even require dry cleaning.

Bonus tip: Sleeping with a top sheet can help maintain the cleanliness of your comforter as it will work as a barrier between you and your comforter.

How to clean your mattress

When your bedding is in the wash, that may be a great opportunity to freshen up your mattress. The Washington Post recommends sprinkling baking soda on the mattress, letting it sit for a few minutes to absorb dust and dead skin cells, and then returning to vacuum it all up. Feel free to treat any spots with a stain remover; though you will want to make sure it dries completely before covering it back up with your bedding.

Bonus tip: Using a quality mattress cover can not only boost comfort (they can come padded!) but can also prolong the quality and cleanliness of your mattress.

How to clean a memory foam mattress

The baking soda method is not recommended for memory foam mattresses, according to the Washington Post. Instead, follow care instructions and wash any mattress covers. Many memory foam mattress brands have instructions for keeping the mattress fresh on their website.

According to online home goods store Wayfair’s website, in addition to diluted laundry detergent, a white vinegar and water solution can be sprayed onto the mattress. After being left to rest, the memory foam should be thoroughly rinsed with water and left to dry completely.

Don’t forget the bed frame and surrounding areas

The tops of bedframes, fan blades hanging above the bed, the space under the bed and nightstands can go weeks without attention. The cleanliness of the space around your bed is just as important as the bed itself. Try adding dusting (and cleaning with wood cleaner or all-purpose cleaner when appropriate) to your cleaning day checklist.

Decluttering your space can help create a more serene and safe environment – you don’t want to trip over a laptop in the middle of the night. Keeping the surrounding area clean can also help promote better health; you won’t be breathing in as much dust and dead skin cells as you sleep.

Recommended Stories

Good bed hygiene habits

Cleaning your sheets and vacuuming your mattress can be far less daunting if you maintain good hygiene. Dermatologists, sleep experts and lifestyle gurus alike recommended showering before going to bed at night. This washes the day off of you emotionally and physically rids your body of dirt, sweat and grime.

As we commute to work and school, and carry out our errands, we collect all sorts of dust and germs unknowingly. If we just go straight to bed without washing up, all of that ends up getting collected by the various fibers in the bedroom — yuck! Outside clothes are also a big “no, no.” Coats, bags, hats and shoes can all leave behind dust, dirt, and germs if left on the bed.

Consider seasonal bedding

It’s true, we sweat in our sleep. Depending on the climate you live in, you may want to consider investing in seasonal bedding. Switching from heavier comforters and thicker sheets for the colder months to lighter and thinner options for the warmer months could help you maintain your body temperature at night better and keep unwanted nighttime sweating to a minimum.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.