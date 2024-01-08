A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s long-awaited collaboration

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally delivered on the collaboration fans have been longing for, and this time, it’s not a baby. To promote the release of its latest product, Fenty Beauty tapped A$AP Rocky to promote its unisex lip balm. In honor of Fenty’s new Lux Balm, the rapper and father of two remixed his song, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which the brand used in an Instagram Reel.

“Flossy, glossy –– nah, b****, this ain’t lip gloss,” he rapped. “Lux Balm up in my palm; new collab with my baby mom.”

Paired with the caption, “#LuxBalm up in @asaprocky’s palm, new collab with our fave mom @badgalriri,” the video showcased the cherry-flavored lip balm’s ability to bring “dry, chapped lips back to life with instant hydration.”

Since the couple got together and had their two baby boys, RZA and Riot Rose, fans have been asking the parents about potential collaborations. Besides their collaboration in 2013, fans have not seen the two work together, despite them both having affiliations with Puma through Fenty x Puma and Rocky’s new role as Puma F1 creative director. When asked about future collaborations last year, both Rihanna and Rocky seemed open to the idea.

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” he said, as previously reported in theGrio. “I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that.”

“We got two bomb-ass little boys at home. I don’t think any collaboration is going to top that, but I do believe that anything me or Rocky collaborate on is going to be fire,” Rihanna later added. “It’s a no-brainer. We’re literally a house of creatives, and it doesn’t matter what aspects it’s from, we are always there to support each other.”

While the couple is proud of their work together creating a family, A$AP Rocky’s appearance in the Fenty universe has many itching to see what other magic he and Rihanna can create.

Retailing for $16, the new Lux Balm is available at fentybeauty.com and Sephora.

