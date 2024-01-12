Don Toliver is expecting his first child with Kali Uchis

Congratulations are in store for Don Toliver and his girlfriend, Kali Uchis. The couple is expecting their first child.

The musicians, both 29, made the announcement in the clip of a music video Uchis premiered on social media a day before the release of her fourth studio album and second in Spanish, “Orquídeas.”

“Look how much Daddy loves you, little pooks. He loves you forever,” Uchis said in the clip that features scenes of the couple at doctors’ appointments, cuddling her baby bump, and slow dancing hand in hand.

“Starting our family,” Uchis wrote in the post’s caption. She continued, “Don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.” The full music video is out on her YouTube channel.

Toliver first confirmed his relationship with Uchis in a 2021 interview with W Magazine.

“We’re not crazy public or nothing like that,” he told the outlet. “We just vibe.”

At the time, the couple had traveled together to Uchis’ native Colombia to visit her family and to shoot music videos for a few singles off Toliver’s album “Life of a DON.”

“I already had it in my mind to go out there and shoot a video with her incorporated into it, to make it a real-deal situation,” he explained to the publication.

Recommended Stories

Together, Toliver and Uchis have kept their relationship mostly private, save for a few birthday posts. In June, Uchis posted a photo dump of the couple on her Instagram, including shots of the two cuddling and enjoying an intimate vacation.

“My heart was born in the month of June !!! celebrating you [and] grateful for you every day,” she wrote in the caption.

In July, Toliver uploaded a video of him singing to Uchis on stage. In the caption, he wrote, “I Would Sing This Song To You A Million Times Over.. It’s Your Birthday ‼️ An I’m Beyond Proud Of YOu. Thank you For Everything You Do Pook.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.