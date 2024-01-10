Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are granted a divorce, one day after filing

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s divorce has been finalized — just one day after filing.

As previously reported by theGrio, Bonet filed for divorce from Momoa on Monday after a two-year separation, citing irreconcilable differences. According to documents obtained by People magazine on Tuesday, the longtime couple’s divorce was granted by the Superior Court of California within 24 hours.

Bonet, 56, and Momoa, 44, who originally announced their split in October 2020, had been together for 18 years and married for five. In 2017, the two officially wed in an intimate ceremony initially kept under wraps. Together, they share two children: daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15. Bonet also shares her eldest daughter, Zoë Kravitz, 35, with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

At the time of their separation, the two explained in a joint statement that they were feeling “the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.” They also noted that “a revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception.”

They added, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

According to People, the terms of their divorce state the two will split their assets, with neither seeking spousal or child support. Bonet and Momoa will share joint custody of their children, with their agreement explicitly stating that each party will share full responsibility for the well-being and care of the two minors.

“They each are fully satisfied with regard to the disclosures provided,” reads their marriage settlement agreement, per People. “They are sufficiently knowledgeable about the terms of the MSA, the value of the assets divided between them, and the incomes of each of them.”

While their marriage is officially over, Bonet and Momoa won’t legally be considered single until July 9.

