Netflix debuts ‘The Vince Staples Show’ first trailer, starring Staples as he plays himself 

Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming new comedy series, “The Vince Staples Show,” which is set to premiere in February.

Vince Staples speaks onstage during Capitol Music Group’s 6th annual Capitol Congress premiering new music and projects for industry and media on Aug. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Netflix has debuted the first trailer for “The Vince Staples Show,” which stars Staples. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group)

Viewers are in for an amusing and thrilling journey as the show follows the daily outlandish adventures of Vince Staples, a California rapper and actor.

Based in Long Beach, California, the trailer’s opening scene shows an unfazed Staples sitting on the couch engaging in a one-on-one conversation when asked about his day and if anything interesting happened. Several scenes of Staples quickly running from an undisclosed location, opening what appears to be a vault, being stuck in the middle of an armed robbery and other chaotic scenarios followed before giving a contradictory response of “not really.”

This limited comedic series is loosely inspired by the rapper’s journey and shows the day-to-day challenges he faces as he navigates what Netflix described as a “kind of famous, kind of rich and kind of criminal (not really) lifestyle” in a statement.

In addition to starring in the show, Staples is the creator and one of the executive producers. “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, along with Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and William Stefan Smith, are other executive producers on the project. Edelman and Williams are also co-creators of the various satirical storylines that will be revealed throughout the series.

The rapper and actor shared his excitement for “The Vince Staples Show” when it was first announced in 2022.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on ‘The Vince Staples Show,'” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

Recommended Stories

The show consists of five episodes, and the cast, alongside Staples, includes Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrea Ellsworth, Naté Jones, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg and Myles Bullock.

Staples’ most recent projects were an appearance in the Hulu-released remake of the 1992 film “White Men Can’t Jump” and the release of his comic book, “Limbo Beach” in 2022. He was also cast in Showtime’s comedy pilot “The Wood,” based on the 1999 movie, and guest starred in Issa Rae’s hit series “Insecure.” Staples’ discography consists of four studio albums: “Ramona Park Broke My Heart” (2022), “Vince Staples” (2021), “FM!” (2018), and “Big Fish Theory” (2017).

“The Vince Staples Show” debuts on Feb. 15 and can be streamed on Netflix.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.