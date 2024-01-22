Natalia Bryant’s star-studded 21st birthday celebration

Natalia Bryant celebrated her recent 21st birthday surrounded by family and friends. To commemorate the occasion, Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s oldest enjoyed a birthday bash which included an array of celebrity guests like Ciara, Russell Wilson, Winnie Harlow and Kelly Rowland.

Throughout the party, stars captured memories with the birthday girl in a black-and-white photo booth. On Sunday, Vanessa shared a slide show of the photo booth pictures on her Instagram.

“Some sweet pics from last night ❤️📸 21! 🎉🎂🥰😘 @nataliabryant 🥂,” she captioned the post.

The highlight reel of photos included heartwarming shots of the mother and daughter as well as images with Rowland, Ciara, Harlow and Aoki Lee Simmons, who each echoed Vanessa’s excitement in the comments of her post.

“Loved celebrating you @nataliabryant 🤍🫶🏾 hbd gorgeous!,” Harlow wrote.

Ciara commented: “The Big 21!! We love you so much Nani Boo! ❤️❤️.”

“Happy birthday Nani!!! @nataliabryant,” Lee Simmons added. “We can go out now!! 🥂.”

With some of her late husband’s Los Angeles Lakers teammates attending Natalia’s celebration, Vanessa also honored her daughter and spouse in a heartwarming Instagram post. On Friday, Natalia’s actual birthday, the mother of three shared a photo on her Instagram story of Kobe Bryant wearing his hospital ID bracelet from when she was born.

“One day after the birth of Natalia Bryant, Kobe wore his hospital ID bracelet during the entire Lakes game💜,” the post read, per People magazine.

Adding the “Best Girl Daddy,” Vanessa also shared a video montage of her oldest daughter through the years.

“Happy birthday 21st birthday @nataliabryant!!! We love you so much,” she captioned the video. “You are what every parent hopes and prays for. You are such a beautiful, strong, smart, loving young woman with the kindest soul and I am so proud to be your mommy! I love you, mama!”

Retired Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his other daughter with Vanessa, 13-year-old Gianna, were among the nine people killed on Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter in which they were flying plunged into the Calabasas hills.

As Natalia steps into this new chapter of her life, the current Town & Country cover star has revealed her appreciation for her father’s legacy and the ways it empowers her.

“In terms of legacy, my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can, understanding that there’s no expectation that I should have for each stage of life,” she told Town & Country. “You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge… The job’s never done.”

