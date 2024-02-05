Red carpet recap: The best Black celebrity looks at the 66th annual Grammy Awards

Awards season continued on Sunday night with the 66th annual Grammy Awards, where red-carpet style was as varied and diverse as the musicians nominated.
Vibrant colors, fur, feathers, 3D flowers, tie-less suits, sultry silhouettes, denim, and more peppered the step-and-repeat outside the Crypto.com Arena. While this season’s other red carpets may feature more refined elegance, the Grammys red carpet remains heavy on personality. For instance, while Coco Jones arrived in a slinky, sparkling gown in a Disney-princess blue, fellow Best New Artist nominee Ice Spice arrived in a Baby Phat fur-lined denim jacket and coordinating evening skirt. However, despite the diversity in style, there were a handful of notable trends, including the always ubiquitous color black.
From Janelle Monae and Oprah to John Legend, Lionel Richie and Sofia Richie Grainge, silhouettes rendered in the spectrum’s darkest hue were an enduring theme. However, while ordinarily a safe choice, many stars chose to wear their black in bold ways this season. Fantasia and SZA dazzled in sheer black looks — as did Lenny Kravitz — while singer Coi Leray brought sultry back in an Yves Saint Laurent bodysuit from the 2019 archive.
Leray’s look also tapped into another popular choice of the evening: fur and feathers. Singer Summer Walker took the trend to the max, sauntering down the red carpet in a strapless, fully feathered white gown and matching wide-brim hat.
Sensual skin tones were also prevalent at this year’s Grammys celebration. Victoria Monét, nominated for seven awards and eventually bringing home the coveted Best New Artist Grammy, arrived in a sultry copper-colored corseted custom Versace gown. Her two-year-old daughter Hazel, also nominated for a Grammy – making her the youngest nominee in Grammys’ history – joined Monét on the red carpet for a “Mommy and me” moment in a matching gown. Variations of skin-toned glamour were also worn by Doja Cat, Halle Bailey, and others, with corsetry also proving a prevalent theme this season.
All told, there were plenty of standout looks worn by Black celebs, both on the Grammys red carpet and during the broadcast. See who wore what in theGrio’s gallery below!
Victoria Monet in custom Versace and Beyoncé in custom Louis Vuitton
(L-R) Victoria Monet and Beyoncé attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Victoria Monét in custom Versace
Victoria Monét attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
John Gaines, Victoria Monét and Hazel Monét in custom Versace
John Gaines, Victoria Monét and Hazel Monét attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter in Vivienne Westwood
(L-R) Honoree Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Fantasia Barrino in Cong Tri
Fantasia Barrino attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Coco Jones in Celia Kritharioti
Coco Jones attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Summer Walker
Summer Walker attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
DDG
DDG attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Dawn Richard in Khosrov Couture
Dawn Richard attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Halle Bailey in Gucci
Halle Bailey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Halle Bailey and DDG
Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Chlöe Bailey in Gaurav Gupta
Chlöe Bailey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie
Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Lenny Kravitz in vintage Dior and Rick Owens
Lenny Kravitz attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in Alexandre Vauthier
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kat Graham in Stephane Rolland
Kat Graham attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Loni Love
Loni Love attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jon Batiste in Versace
Jon Batiste attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Markell Washington
Markell Washington attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Ice Spice in Baby Phat
Ice Spice attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Janelle Monáe in Armani Privé
Janelle Monáe attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Oprah Winfrey in vintage Valentino
Oprah Winfrey at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)
Coi Leray in Saint Laurent
Coi Leray attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt B
Matt B attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jozzy
Jozzy attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Lady London
Lady London attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Doja Cat in Dilara Findikoglu
Doja Cat attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Babyface in Versace
Babyface attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Scott Evans
Scott Evans attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Samara Joy
Samara Joy attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Harvey Mason jr.
CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason jr. attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Muni Long
Muni Long attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Yolanda Adams
Yolanda Adams attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Vashtie Kola
Vashtie Kola attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Boris Kodjoe
Boris Kodjoe attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Allison Russell
Allison Russell attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Wale
Wale attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Sofia Richie Grainge in Saint Laurent
Sofia Richie Grainge attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
C3, Hitboy and Big Hit
C3, Hitboy and Big Hit attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
21 Savage
21 Savage attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Darhyl Camper
Darhyl Camper attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews
Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Amaya Moore and Lecrae
Amaya Moore and Lecrae attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Folake Olowofoyeku
Folake Olowofoyeku attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Dara Treseder
Dara Treseder attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Chalie Boy
Chalie Boy attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Uncle Jumbo
Uncle Jumbo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kendra G
Kendra G attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Asake
Asake attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Bella Harris
Bella Harris attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jeannae Rouzan-Clay
Jeannae Rouzan-Clay attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Stori
Stori attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Leah Talabi
Leah Talabi attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash Betts in Marc Bouwer
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash Betts attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Aja Monet
Aja Monet attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lachi
Lachi attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Blaqbonez
Blaqbonez attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
J. Brown
J. Brown attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Sheila E.
Sheila E. attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Celisse
Celisse attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Blind Boys of Alabama
The Blind Boys of Alabama attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Lee McCall
Lee McCall attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Alexander Okeke
Alexander Okeke attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Tarriona "Tank" Ball
Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank and the Bangas attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Eryn Allen Kane
Eryn Allen Kane attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Seth Parker Woods
Seth Parker Woods attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Laverne Cox in <a href="https://wwd.com/runway/spring-2024/paris/comme-des-garcons/review/">Comme des Garçons</a>
Laverne Cox attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Paris Jackson in Celine
Paris Jackson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jordin Sparks in Zigman
Jordin Sparks attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The War and Treaty
(L-R) Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Victoria Monet in custom Versace and Beyoncé in custom Louis Vuitton
(L-R) Victoria Monet and Beyoncé attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)