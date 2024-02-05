Red carpet recap: The best Black celebrity looks at the 66th annual Grammy Awards

Awards season continued on Sunday night with the 66th annual Grammy Awards, where red-carpet style was as varied and diverse as the musicians nominated.

Vibrant colors, fur, feathers, 3D flowers, tie-less suits, sultry silhouettes, denim, and more peppered the step-and-repeat outside the Crypto.com Arena. While this season’s other red carpets may feature more refined elegance, the Grammys red carpet remains heavy on personality. For instance, while Coco Jones arrived in a slinky, sparkling gown in a Disney-princess blue, fellow Best New Artist nominee Ice Spice arrived in a Baby Phat fur-lined denim jacket and coordinating evening skirt. However, despite the diversity in style, there were a handful of notable trends, including the always ubiquitous color black.

(L-R) Janelle Monae, Coi Leray, and Chlöe Bailey attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Getty/Canva)

From Janelle Monae and Oprah to John Legend, Lionel Richie and Sofia Richie Grainge, silhouettes rendered in the spectrum’s darkest hue were an enduring theme. However, while ordinarily a safe choice, many stars chose to wear their black in bold ways this season. Fantasia and SZA dazzled in sheer black looks — as did Lenny Kravitz — while singer Coi Leray brought sultry back in an Yves Saint Laurent bodysuit from the 2019 archive.

Summer Walker attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Leray’s look also tapped into another popular choice of the evening: fur and feathers. Singer Summer Walker took the trend to the max, sauntering down the red carpet in a strapless, fully feathered white gown and matching wide-brim hat.

(L-R) Victoria Monét, Halle Bailey, and Doja Cat attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Getty/Canva)

Sensual skin tones were also prevalent at this year’s Grammys celebration. Victoria Monét, nominated for seven awards and eventually bringing home the coveted Best New Artist Grammy, arrived in a sultry copper-colored corseted custom Versace gown. Her two-year-old daughter Hazel, also nominated for a Grammy – making her the youngest nominee in Grammys’ history – joined Monét on the red carpet for a “Mommy and me” moment in a matching gown. Variations of skin-toned glamour were also worn by Doja Cat, Halle Bailey, and others, with corsetry also proving a prevalent theme this season.

Recommended Stories

All told, there were plenty of standout looks worn by Black celebs, both on the Grammys red carpet and during the broadcast. See who wore what in theGrio’s gallery below!

Victoria Monet in custom Versace and Beyoncé in custom Louis Vuitton (L-R) Victoria Monet and Beyoncé attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Victoria Monét in custom Versace Victoria Monét attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) John Gaines, Victoria Monét and Hazel Monét in custom Versace John Gaines, Victoria Monét and Hazel Monét attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter in Vivienne Westwood (L-R) Honoree Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Fantasia Barrino in Cong Tri Fantasia Barrino attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Coco Jones in Celia Kritharioti Coco Jones attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Summer Walker Summer Walker attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) DDG DDG attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Dawn Richard in Khosrov Couture Dawn Richard attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Halle Bailey in Gucci Halle Bailey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Halle Bailey and DDG Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Chlöe Bailey in Gaurav Gupta Chlöe Bailey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lenny Kravitz in vintage Dior and Rick Owens Lenny Kravitz attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in Alexandre Vauthier John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Kat Graham in Stephane Rolland Kat Graham attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Loni Love Loni Love attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Jon Batiste in Versace Jon Batiste attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Markell Washington Markell Washington attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Ice Spice in Baby Phat Ice Spice attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Kingsley Ben-Adir Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Janelle Monáe in Armani Privé Janelle Monáe attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Oprah Winfrey in vintage Valentino Oprah Winfrey at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images) Coi Leray in Saint Laurent Coi Leray attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Matt B Matt B attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jozzy Jozzy attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lady London Lady London attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Doja Cat in Dilara Findikoglu Doja Cat attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Babyface in Versace Babyface attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Scott Evans Scott Evans attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Samara Joy Samara Joy attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Harvey Mason jr. CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason jr. attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Muni Long Muni Long attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Yolanda Adams Yolanda Adams attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Vashtie Kola Vashtie Kola attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Boris Kodjoe Boris Kodjoe attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Allison Russell Allison Russell attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Wale Wale attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Sofia Richie Grainge in Saint Laurent Sofia Richie Grainge attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) C3, Hitboy and Big Hit C3, Hitboy and Big Hit attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 21 Savage 21 Savage attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Darhyl Camper Darhyl Camper attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Amaya Moore and Lecrae Amaya Moore and Lecrae attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Folake Olowofoyeku Folake Olowofoyeku attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Dara Treseder Dara Treseder attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Chalie Boy Chalie Boy attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Uncle Jumbo Uncle Jumbo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Kendra G Kendra G attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Asake Asake attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Ayra Starr Ayra Starr attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Bella Harris Bella Harris attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jeannae Rouzan-Clay Jeannae Rouzan-Clay attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Stori Stori attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Leah Talabi Leah Talabi attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash Betts in Marc Bouwer Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash Betts attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Aja Monet Aja Monet attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Lachi Lachi attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Blaqbonez Blaqbonez attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) J. Brown J. Brown attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Sheila E. Sheila E. attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Celisse Celisse attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The Blind Boys of Alabama The Blind Boys of Alabama attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lee McCall Lee McCall attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Alexander Okeke Alexander Okeke attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Tarriona "Tank" Ball Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank and the Bangas attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Fireboy DML Fireboy DML attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Eryn Allen Kane Eryn Allen Kane attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Seth Parker Woods Seth Parker Woods attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Laverne Cox in <a href="https://wwd.com/runway/spring-2024/paris/comme-des-garcons/review/">Comme des Garçons</a> Laverne Cox attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Paris Jackson in Celine Paris Jackson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Jordin Sparks in Zigman Jordin Sparks attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The War and Treaty (L-R) Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Victoria Monet in custom Versace and Beyoncé in custom Louis Vuitton (L-R) Victoria Monet and Beyoncé attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.