Rapper and producer Lil Jon is set to release a guided meditation album later this month.

Lil Jon plans to release a guided meditation album as his next musical project (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MCM)

Lil Jon is famously known for his contributions to crunk music with his most popular hits “Salt Shaker,” “Get Low,” “Turn Down For What,” “Snap Yo Fingers,” and others. TMZ, who initially reported on the rapper’s guided meditation album, said close sources shared that the new project stemmed from his lifestyle changes of prioritizing fitness and wellness.

The hype man appeared to have confirmed the news of his soon-to-be-released album through a series of reposted headlines announcing the news on his Instagram story.

The announcement of Lil Jon’s album follows recent speculations that the rapper may join Usher onstage during his Super Bowl performance on Sunday. Feb. 11. Lil Jon and Usher have collaborated in the past on Usher’s 2004 single, “Yeah!” and Lil Jon’s “Lovers and Friends” song. Despite the circulating rumors, there has not been an official confirmation on whether Lil Jon will make a special appearance during the halftime performance.

The 53-year-old would not be the first instance where a rapper released a project that strayed away from fan’s expectations. Following a 17-year album hiatus, André 3000 released an instrumental jazz album in November 2023, which surprised fans as they were expecting the rapper to include his signature bars and beats.

André 3000 explained the reason behind him not dropping a rap album was that he was at a different point in his life.

“It actually feels…sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way,” André 3000 told GQ. “ I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I got to go get a colonoscopy.’ What are you rapping about? ‘My eyesight is going bad.’ You can find cool ways to say it, but….”

TMZ reported its close sources said that Lil Jon’s newest body of work is “truthful” to the person he has become.

The guided meditation album will feature 10 tracks and is set to drop on Friday, Feb 16.

