WNBA great Candace Parker re-signs with Las Vegas in bid for her third title

Parker is a 10-time all-league player

Feb 9, 2024

AS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces re-signed two-time MVP Candace Parker on Wednesday, a missing piece late last season when they won their second consecutive WNBA championship.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to play the game I love while competing alongside my teammates and coaches,” Parker said in a statement. “My family and I are excited to be back in Las Vegas and ready for another great season.”

Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker (3) reacts during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Parker, who has three championship rings, averaged 9.0 points and 5.4 rebounds a game last season as the Aces got off to a 16-2 start. But she underwent foot surgery, causing her to miss the rest of the season.

Even without her, the Aces went 34-6 to set the league record for victories in a season and later beat the New York Liberty in four games in the WNBA Finals.

Given Parker, a 6-foot-4 post player, wasn’t able to play late in the season and playoffs, it’s almost like the Aces added a key free agent as they attempt for a three-peat.

Parker is a 10-time all-league player who won championships in 2016 with Los Angeles and 2021 with Chicago.

“Her leadership and court presence are invaluable to our team,” Aces general manager Natalie Williams said in a statement. “We look forward to having her incredible skill set and contagious energy back on the floor.”

