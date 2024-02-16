Deliberations re-start in trial of white Ohio ex-deputy charged in death of Casey Goodson Jr., a Black man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Another juror was dismissed Thursday in the murder trial of a former Ohio sheriff’s deputy, forcing the panel to start over its deliberations for the second time in two days.

Jason Meade, who is white, is charged with murder and reckless homicide in the December 2020 killing in Columbus of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr., who was Black.

Friends and family of Casey Goodson Jr, gather in the hallway outside of the courtroom to wait for the verdict in the trial of Michael Jason Meade at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. (Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The jury had been deliberating for more than three hours Wednesday when a male juror was dismissed and replaced by an alternate, also male. The jury then started over Thursday morning, but shortly before 3 p.m. another juror was dismissed and replaced by an alternate.

Court officials have not said why either juror was removed.

The panel initially included four alternates who heard all the testimony in the case. One of them was elevated to the main jury during the trial. The two juror dismissals during deliberations means just one alternate remains.

Meade testified that he pursued Goodson because he feared for his life and the lives of others after Goodson waved a gun at him as the two drove past each other. He said he then shot Goodson in the doorway of his grandmother’s home because Goodson turned toward him with a gun.

Police said that Meade, who is a pastor at a Baptist church, shot Goodson six times, including five times in the back.

Goodson’s family and prosecutors have said he was holding a sandwich bag in one hand and his keys in the other when he was fatally shot. They do not dispute that Goodson may have been carrying a gun and note he had a license to carry a firearm.

Goodson’s weapon was found on his grandmother’s kitchen floor with the safety mechanism engaged.

There is no bodycam video of the shooting, and prosecutors repeatedly asserted that Meade is the only person who testified Goodson was holding a gun.

