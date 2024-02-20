Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins BAFTA for ‘The Holdovers’ performance

Da’Vine Joy Randolph continues to win big this awards season. “The Holdovers” actress took home a BAFTA over the weekend for her acclaimed performance in the Alexander Payne film, sharing her gratitude for both the character and her collaborators in her acceptance speech.

Randolph was nominated in the Supporting Actress category alongside the likes of Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”) and more, a category presented by actor and director Chiwetel Ejiofor. Upon taking the stage, Randolph first acknowledged Ejiofor, calling him “so handsome.” She said, “I was really hoping you were going to be here!”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

The Pennsylvania native then took the time to acknowledge her BAFTA win as a “full-circle” moment as her “first job as an actor” was in London. She thanked Focus Pictures and Universal, as well as filmmaker Alexander Payne, referring to the latter as a “singular talent” while showing appreciation to him for “entrusting” her with the character.

Randolph also acknowledged her co-stars Dominic Sessa and Paul Giamatti. “I am proud to call you a friend and thank you for never wavering and being you,” she said emotionally to Giamatti.

“I knew even now that Mary was a character that was so much bigger than me,” Randolph said toward the end of her speech. “She shows us all what is possible when you look beyond your differences and how healing the simple act of empathy can be.”

“There have been countless Marys throughout history who have never got the chance to wear a beautiful gown and stand on this stage here in London,” she continued. “Telling her story is a responsibility that I do not take lightly and this award is a beautiful reminder of how her story has rippled through the world.”

As theGrio previously reported, this is the first of many awards Randolph has received for her performance, including a Golden Globe, New York Film Critics Circle Award and a Critics Choice Award.

Stay tuned as Randolph is set to appear on an upcoming episode of theGrio’s “Acting Up” podcast with Entertainment Director Cortney Wills.

