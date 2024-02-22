Watch: After study, group urges resources to fight cancer risks in Black communities

A new study from the National Minority Quality Forum has been turned over to the White House in hopes that resources will be provided to Black and brown communities. The research revealed that 56% percent of those living in toxic environments are minorities. This can contribute to the high rates of cancer among Black people. Adjoa Kyerematen, the forum’s vice president of public affairs and communications, joins ‘theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” to unpack why Black communities are more vulnerable to cancer.

Health

