Watch: After study, group urges resources to fight cancer risks in Black communities

New research reveals a possible reason why minority communities deal with higher environmental risks for cancer.

Feb 22, 2024

A new study from the National Minority Quality Forum has been turned over to the White House in hopes that resources will be provided to Black and brown communities. The research revealed that 56% percent of those living in toxic environments are minorities. This can contribute to the high rates of cancer among Black people. Adjoa Kyerematen, the forum’s vice president of public affairs and communications, joins ‘theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” to unpack why Black communities are more vulnerable to cancer.

Learn more about the higher risk of cancer in minority communities from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.

