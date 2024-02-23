Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre reteam on a new version of ‘Gin and Juice’

After 30 years of “sipping on gin and juice,” Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are coming together again for a collaboration that transcends music. This month, the two West Coast rappers launched a cocktail line named for their 1994 song.

“Together, we always try to create magic, we’re having fun being creative, and everything about this product is really us,” Dr. Dre said in a press release. “There’s passion behind it, and friendship and love and a culture. We’re shooting to make everything we do magnificent, and fortunately, most of the time, we hit the target.”

Just as its name suggests, the ready-to-drink cocktails consist of premium gin and a variety of flavored juices, including apricot, citrus, passion fruit, and melon. In honor of the launch, the rappers starred in a profanity-laden, “Pulp Fiction” -inspired video, which at first led fans to believe a new musical collaboration was on the way.

“I was hoping it was that album Snoops has been talking about for years, but it’s a canned drink. Ok,” one user responded on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While this may be the rappers’ first time working together in this space, both Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have experience in the spirits industry. In 2020, Snoop Dogg released INDOGGO® Gin in partnership with Keenan Towns of Trusted Spirits and Prestige Beverage Group, which he describes as a “juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G.” That same year, the rapper announced a multi-year partnership with 19 Crimes wine, where he launched “Snoop Cali Red” and has since introduced a variety of wine blends with the brand. However, Snoop Dogg’s business portfolio extends far beyond spirits. The rapper has built a name for himself across industries through his involvement in ventures like Casa Verde Capital, a cannabis-centered investment fund, Broadus Foods, which produces breakfast food, Diggital Dogg, a gaming company; and more.

Dr. Dre, on the other hand, announced plans to release a vodka and cognac brand in 2008 to coincide with the release of his album “Detox.” However, due to delays in the album’s release, which ultimately never came to fruition, it’s unclear if the rapper’s “Aftermath Cognac” was ever released to the public, despite rumors of its distribution to liquor stores in 2010. Nevertheless, Dr. Dre has grown to become a prominent businessman, best known for his headphone brand “Beats by Dr. Dre.” In 2018, Forbes named him as one of the highest-paid entertainers after reportedly earning $35 million through a deal with Apple and his company.

“Look where we’re at in our careers. Look at our age and look at what we’ve done, and we still love each other, so why not do something together,” said Snoop Dogg. “A lot of times, people have been in a relationship for 30 years and can’t talk to each other, can’t hang out, so it’s just fun to be in a partnership with people that you actually love.”

