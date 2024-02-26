Ayo Edebiri adds to winning streak with 2 SAG Awards for her performance in ‘The Bear’

Ayo Edebiri continues to sweep awards seasons for her role as Sydney Adamu in the series, “The Bear.”

Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series awards for ‘”The Bear” during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

The actress won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Ensemble in a Comedy Series categories at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening. As she made her way to the stage, the vibrant audience erupted into loud cheers, and her fellow castmate Jeremy Allen White, embraced Edebiri with a congratulatory hug.

“This is insane,” Edebiri said in her acceptance speech. “I’m so grateful… I’m looking out of this room of people whose work moves me, motivates me and makes me feel and laugh.”

The comedian continued and poked fun at herself, butchering a James Baldwin quote she learned recently. The quote resonated with the outpouring of love and support the actress has received since entering the height of her acting career.

“The act of love is just really the act of mirroring,” Edebiri said. “I think anything that anybody sees in me that’s worth anything is because of the people who love me and support me and made me who I am.”

She also took the time to acknowledge the other actors and staff from the critically acclaimed Hulu dramedy.

“One of the biggest displays of that is ‘The Bear’ and the cast and crew of that show,” she continued. “It just wouldn’t be possible without you guys. You’re a miracle, and I’m so grateful to be in your company. It’s made me a better person, and I hope a better actor.”

Edebiri’s SAG Award wins add to her triumphant streak for the 2024 awards season. In January, she took home a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and an Emmy within one week of each other.

The other nominees competing in the same category for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series included Quinta Brunson in “Abbott Elementary, Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Hannah Waddingham in “Ted Lasso.”

