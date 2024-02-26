Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Ayo Edebiri take home SAG Awards

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Ayo Edebiri continue to thrive as awards season rages on. The two actresses took home major acting awards at this year’s SAG Awards for their acclaimed work.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards show remains the “only televised awards ceremony to exclusively honor actors,” celebrating work across film and television throughout the year. After a historic double strike in Hollywood over the summer, the ceremony maintained a triumphant tone, lifting up the work of many throughout a challenging year in the industry.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, whose performance as Mary in “The Holdovers” has earned her many statues, including Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards, once again won Saturday, taking home the award for top female actor in a motion picture supporting role. In yet another moving speech, the actress not only thanked her co-stars and collaborators but took the time to inspire thousands of actors who have yet to make their big break.

“I also want to take a moment to say that every role that I have ever played, has been crafted thanks to those who are nearest and dearest to me,” she said to the audience. “Some of the most brilliant actors I know whose talents have yet to be properly acknowledged by the world.”

‘”For every actor out there still waiting in the wings for their chance, let me tell you, your life can change in a day,” she concluded. “It is not a question of if, but when. Keep going. Thank you.”

Edebiri, who has also earned major awards for her work in the popular Hulu series “The Bear,” was honored as outstanding female actor in a comedy series. Quoting literary titan James Baldwin in her speech, Edebiri, who’s also a comedian said, “I’m going to butcher, just really bastardize a James Baldwin quote, because I heard it the other day, but the act of love is just really an act of mirroring, and I think anything that anybody sees in me that’s worth anything is because of the people who love me and support me and it made me who I am.”

“And one of the biggest displays of that is ‘The Bear,’ and the cast and crew of that show,” she continued. “I just wouldn’t be possible without you guys.”

“The Bear” also took home the award for comedy series ensemble, beating out the casts from shows like “Abbott Elementary” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

For the full winners list, head to the official SAG Awards site here.

