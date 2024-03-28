Netflix drops ‘Good Times’ animated reboot trailer

Get ready for a new version of “Good Times.” Netflix just dropped the official trailer for an animated reboot of the beloved TV sitcom of the same name.

The series comes via Act III Productions, the company of TV show icon Norman Lear — who developed the original “Maude” spin-off in the 1970s — along with Steph Curry‘s Unanimous Media, Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door and Sony Pictures Television, bringing a new, updated spin on the classic.

Netflix just dropped the official trailer for its new “Good Times,” an animated reboot of the beloved TV sitcom of the same name. (Photo: Netflix)

The brand-new show coming to Netflix, officials contend, follows “the latest generation of the Evans family, cab driver Reggie and his wife, the ever-aspirational Beverly, scratching and surviving in one of the last remaining housing projects in Chicago along with their teenage artist son, Junior, activist daughter Grey, and drug dealing infant son, Dalvin.”

Per the show’s synopsis, “It turns out the more things change the more they stay the same and keeping your head above water in a system with its knee on your neck is as challenging as ever. The only thing tougher than life is love, but in this family there’s more than enough to go around.”

Recommended Stories

The series also boasts an all-star cast providing the voices, including J.B. Smoove (Reggie Evans), Yvette Nicole Brown (Beverly Evans), Jay Pharoah (Junior Evans), Marsai Martin (Grey Evans), Gerald “Slink” Johnson (Dalvin Evans) and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola (Lashes by Lisa). Ranada Shepard serves as executive producer and showrunner.

The show’s trailer teases a considerably raunchier “Good Times” than the original, feeling less animated sitcom and more adult cartoon comedy. Complete with above-18 jokes and content, the R-rated trailer wastes no time letting audiences dive into the world and tone of the reboot.

All 10 episodes of “Good Times” will be available on Netflix on Friday, April 12.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.