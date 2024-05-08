Swift, but sentimental: Last-minute Black-owned Mother’s Day finds

Good things take time — and sometimes, the best gift ideas come to mind at the last minute. Thankfully, the era of Amazon Prime and expedited shipping exists to save the day — or, in this case, Mother’s Day. While extravagant presents will undoubtedly be appreciated, it’s the sentiment, care, love and thought infused into the gift that truly resonates with moms. Whether it’s a handmade card filled with heartfelt words, a simple gesture of spending quality time together, or an item she doesn’t know she needs, these gestures often carry more weight than any fancy gift. After all, Mother’s Day is a celebration of the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child(ren), and the most precious gifts are those that speak volumes about the depth of that unique connection.

Sweet July Skin

(Photo: Sweet July Skin)

Give your mother the gift of self-care with Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Skin. Inspired by her Caribbean heritage, the soon-to-be mother of four launched the skincare brand to share some of the natural skincare remedies and recipes her mother and grandmother taught her growing up. This Mother’s Day, enrich your mom’s beauty rituals with Sweet July Skin’s essential kit ($120) or face towel set ($38).

Keys Soulcare

(Photo: Keys Soulcare)

Remind Mama to care for her “whole self” with a Keys Soulcare gift set. With the help of dermatologists, Alicia Keys — a mother of two — created a line of skincare products made with gentle, powerful formulas to create a nourishing and nurturing experience. As ancient and modern ingredients combine to nurture the skin’s needs, the affirmations on each beautifully packaged product nurture the soul, reminding users to create small moments to empower themselves.

Priced from $24 to $56, all of Key Soulcare’s Mother’s Day gift sets are available on Amazon.

CRUX x Ghetto Gastro (CRUXGG) appliances

(Photo: CRUXGG)

Created in collaboration with Black-owned culinary collective Ghetto Gastro, the CRUXGG collection of appliances is designed to elevate and celebrate Black culture. Featuring air fryers, griddles, bread makers, and more, the capsule of appliances is fit for both culinary experts and beginners.

Upgrade your mama’s countertop with a CRUXGG appliance, available at Target.

Coco and Breezy eyewear

(Photo: Coco and Breezy)

Help your mom unleash her self-expression with Coco and Breezy’s designer-savvy, gender-fluid eyewear. Founded by twin sisters Coco and Breezy Dotson, the Black-owned luxury eyewear company’s designs aim to make everyone feel seen and celebrated. From optical frames to sunglasses, each unisex frame is “crafted to elevate and accentuate the unique essence of every wearer.”

Shop Coco and Breezy eyewear with speedy delivery at Nordstrom and Amazon.

Ubuntu Life weekender bag

(Photo: Ubuntu Life)

Inspired by the African philosophy of “I am because we are,” Ubuntu Life offers high-quality products handcrafted by female African artisans in Kenya. Gift your mom one of the brand’s bestselling totes and pouches, made with love from the motherland. Plus, gifting an Ubuntu Life product shows not only the recipient your love but also moms and women in Kenya, as every purchase helps support their community.

Shop for a piece of the motherland with Ubuntu Life in time for Mother’s Day on Amazon.

