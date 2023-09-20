Rihanna and A$AP Rocky introduce their newborn son, Riot Rose

In a series of family portraits, Rihanna and A$AP pose with their son RZA and reveal their second child, Riot Rose.

One month after reportedly giving birth, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave the world a first look at their family’s new addition. In a series of photos snapped by celebrity photographer Diggzy, the family of four is seen posing in front of what looks like a car. Sporting a navy blue jumpsuit and an oversized denim jacket, Rihanna effortlessly leans against the car as her firstborn son, RZA, stands against her legs. Beside her, A$AP Rocky is carrying their second child, Riot Rose, who is wearing a pastel pink overall ensemble.

A$AP Rocky embraces Rihanna backstage at the Academy Awards show in March. The couple, already parents of son RZA at the time, recently shared photos that included their newborn son, Riot Rose. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In true Rihanna fashion, the couple’s baby reveal was predictably subtle. As more angles from the photoshoot circulate on social media, neither parent has posted the images on their respective accounts. While the Fenty mogul has not shared the photos herself, she commented “The Mayers Boyz” under the photographer’s post.

In February, during her Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna did lowkey pregnancy that left fans questioning if she was really pregnant. Sporting a red bodysuit designed by Jonathan Anderson and an Alaïa puffer, the “Diamonds” singer shocked fans as she showed her growing baby bump while performing 60 feet in the air at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Following baby Riot’s in-utero debut at the Super Bowl, Rihanna styled her baby bump at the Oscars, Met Gala, and Pharrell Williams’ introductory Louis Vuitton campaign and fashion show.

When rumors of their second child’s birth arose on the internet, the couple remained mute. As previously reported by theGrio, Rihanna is believed to have given birth to baby Riot on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles. However, until today, the couple never confirmed or denied these claims.

In the family photo shoot, 1-year-old RZA is seen wearing his mother’s highly anticipated sneaker collaboration with Puma. On Sept. 15, Fenty x Puma made its return with the release of the Avanti sneaker, which is available in child and adult sizes.

“This time around, we expanded our creations to kids ’cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design,” she added, per Footwear News. “We had to extend the line to kids so the whole family can be a part of this.”

From her decision to perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show to her creative vision behind her various business ventures, the star revealed that motherhood has changed her perspective.

“When you become a mom,” said Rihanna. “There’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything.”

